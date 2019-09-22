Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (BCSF) and Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Comparing side by side

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) and Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 19 6.51 N/A 1.15 15.79 Janus Henderson Group plc 22 1.86 N/A 2.25 8.91

Table 1 demonstrates Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. and Janus Henderson Group plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Janus Henderson Group plc appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.00% 6% 3.3% Janus Henderson Group plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. and Janus Henderson Group plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Janus Henderson Group plc 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average price target of Janus Henderson Group plc is $23.55, which is potential 8.88% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 30.5% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 65.4% of Janus Henderson Group plc are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.97% of Janus Henderson Group plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.33% -1.84% -10.35% -7.18% 0% 7.93% Janus Henderson Group plc -12.85% -7.17% -20.1% -8.86% -37.59% -3.14%

For the past year Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. has 7.93% stronger performance while Janus Henderson Group plc has -3.14% weaker performance.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.