Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (BCSF) and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINM) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINM) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 19 7.67 N/A 0.64 29.27 Gladstone Investment Corporation 25 6.26 N/A 3.09 8.30

In table 1 we can see Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. and Gladstone Investment Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Gladstone Investment Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. The business with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Gladstone Investment Corporation, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.00% 6% 3.3% Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. and Gladstone Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 47.5% and 4.31% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. -4.13% -5.48% -5.81% 0% 0% 12.05% Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.35% 0.47% 1.23% 1.32% 0.31% 2.44%

For the past year Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Gladstone Investment Corporation.

Summary

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Gladstone Investment Corporation.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options. The fund does not invest in start-ups. The fund seek to invest in manufacturing, consumer products and business services/ distribution sector. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized companies based in the United States. The fund prefers to make debt investments between $5 million and $30 million and equity investments between $10 million and $40 million in companies. The fund seeks to invest in companies with sales between $20 million and $100 million. The fund invest in companies with EBITDA from $3 million to $20 million. It seeks minority equity ownership and prefers to hold a board seat in its portfolio companies. It also prefers to take majority stake in its portfolio companies. The fund typically holds its investments for seven years and exits via sale or recapitalization, initial public offering, or sale to third party.