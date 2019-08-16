Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (BCSF) and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL) Contrasting side by side

Since Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 19 6.13 N/A 1.15 15.79 Gladstone Investment Corporation 26 6.06 N/A 2.49 10.48

Table 1 highlights Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. and Gladstone Investment Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Gladstone Investment Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Gladstone Investment Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. and Gladstone Investment Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.00% 6% 3.3% Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. and Gladstone Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 30.5% and 1.87% respectively. About 0.2% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.33% -1.84% -10.35% -7.18% 0% 7.93% Gladstone Investment Corporation -0.16% 0.46% 0.81% 3.61% 0% 9.3%

For the past year Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. was less bullish than Gladstone Investment Corporation.