Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (BCSF) and Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Comparison side by side

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) and Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 19 6.16 N/A 1.15 15.79 Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund 11 14.99 N/A 0.17 61.21

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. and Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has lower revenue and earnings than Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. and Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.00% 6% 3.3% Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 30.5% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. shares and 16.58% of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund shares. Insiders held 0.2% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.03% are Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.33% -1.84% -10.35% -7.18% 0% 7.93% Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund -1.84% -5.4% -4.21% -1.37% -15.04% 6.61%

For the past year Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. has stronger performance than Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

Summary

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. beats Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund on 7 of the 9 factors.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, it invests in corporate and sovereign debt. It invest in fixed income securities having a maturity ranging from 30 days to over 30 years. The fund invests in non-U.S. markets primarily through liquid securities, including depositary receipts. Its equity portion primarily invests in stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach to make its investments. It primarily employs a theme-oriented investment approach which emphasizes on industry consolidation, technological change, an emerging shortage of a product or raw material which derives from a period of under-investment, and changes in government regulation or major economic or investment cycles. The fund's research process includes identifying shortages, global geographic growth opportunities, and unique global credit market opportunities. The fund was formerly known as Clough Global Allocation Fund. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund was formed on April 27, 2004 and is domiciled in the United States.