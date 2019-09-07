Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (BCSF) and Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Comparison side by side

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) and Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 19 6.31 N/A 1.15 15.79 Ashford Inc. 43 0.31 N/A 3.29 10.44

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Ashford Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Ashford Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. and Ashford Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.00% 6% 3.3% Ashford Inc. 0.00% 13.6% 2.5%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. and Ashford Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 30.5% and 20.5%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.7% of Ashford Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.33% -1.84% -10.35% -7.18% 0% 7.93% Ashford Inc. 8.92% 12.38% -38.07% -39.17% -54.86% -33.89%

For the past year Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. has 7.93% stronger performance while Ashford Inc. has -33.89% weaker performance.

Summary

Ashford Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.