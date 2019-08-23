Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (BCSF) and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Comparison side by side

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 19 6.30 N/A 1.15 15.79 Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 97 1.64 N/A -2.51 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. and Affiliated Managers Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. and Affiliated Managers Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.00% 6% 3.3% Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0.00% -3.5% -1.5%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s consensus price target is $101.5, while its potential upside is 35.93%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 30.5% and 0%. About 0.2% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Affiliated Managers Group Inc. has 1.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.33% -1.84% -10.35% -7.18% 0% 7.93% Affiliated Managers Group Inc. -6.32% -6.77% -21.66% -18.13% -45.95% -11.96%

For the past year Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. had bullish trend while Affiliated Managers Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. beats Affiliated Managers Group Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc., through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments. The company also offers investment products in various investment styles in the institutional distribution channel, including small, small/mid, mid, and large capitalization value and growth equity, and emerging markets. In addition, it offers quantitative, alternative, and fixed income products, and manages assets for foundations and endowments, defined benefit, and defined contribution plans for corporations and municipalities. Affiliated Managers Group provides investment management or customized investment counseling and fiduciary services. The company was formed as a corporation under the laws of Delaware in 1993. Affiliated Managers Group is based in Prides Crossing, Massachusetts.