Bain Capital Specialty Finance (BCSF) to pay $0.41 on Oct 30, 2019; Df Dent & Co Cut Its Costar Group (CSGP) Stake

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF) is expected to pay $0.41 on Oct 30, 2019. (NYSE:BCSF) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.41 dividend. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc’s current price of $18.90 translates into 2.17% yield. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $18.9. About 123,248 shares traded. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) has 0.00% since September 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Df Dent & Co Inc decreased Costar Group Inc (CSGP) stake by 1.34% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Df Dent & Co Inc sold 3,310 shares as Costar Group Inc (CSGP)’s stock rose 24.07%. The Df Dent & Co Inc holds 244,527 shares with $135.48 million value, down from 247,837 last quarter. Costar Group Inc now has $21.85B valuation. The stock increased 3.14% or $18.17 during the last trading session, reaching $597.73. About 216,986 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 31/05/2018 – CoStar Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Jun. 7; 05/04/2018 – Already more than 70 million square feet of retail space is slated to go dark in 2018, according to CoStar Group; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Adjusted Ebitda $66 Million to $70 Million; 15/05/2018 – CoStar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Rev $292M-$295M; 13/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Criteo S.A, Prima BioMed, CoStar Group, DBV Technologies S.A, Hollysys Automatio; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q EPS $1.44; 15/05/2018 – CoStar Group: Playboy Moving Headquarters to Westwood; 30/04/2018 – CoStar Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP Securities for May. 2; 25/04/2018 – Tony Wilbert: CoStar News Scoop: Boston Properties Bests Rivals With $616 Million Winning Bid for Santa Monica Business

Analysts await CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 13.13% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.98 per share. CSGP’s profit will be $81.87M for 66.71 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.95 actual EPS reported by CoStar Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.87% EPS growth.

Df Dent & Co Inc increased Blackline Inc stake by 147,453 shares to 3.07M valued at $164.22 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Genesee And Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR) stake by 11,745 shares and now owns 681,885 shares. Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) was raised too.

More notable recent CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Amazon, after pulling out of Westphalia, faces lack of options – Washington – Washington Business Journal” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Focus On Improving This Fundamental Metric? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “With EPS Growth And More, CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Examining CoStar Group, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:CSGP) Weak Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On CoStar Group Inc (CSGP) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold CSGP shares while 103 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 33.48 million shares or 0.11% less from 33.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Marsico Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 16,546 shares. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Lc accumulated 2,025 shares. Parametric Assoc holds 90,147 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Bluestein R H & reported 0.15% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Sigma Planning owns 0.02% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 767 shares. Macquarie Grp Ltd holds 0.01% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) or 11,767 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada accumulated 0% or 11,592 shares. Signaturefd Lc, a Georgia-based fund reported 31 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 17,884 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 0.02% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) or 88,754 shares. Da Davidson & invested 0.02% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). 54,887 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System. Moreover, Raymond James Ser Advsrs has 0% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 438 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.03% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 25,078 shares. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insurance New York has 0.03% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 2,637 shares.

