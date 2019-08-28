Bain Capital Investors Trimmed Its Genpact Limited (G) Holding by $297.51 Million as Shares Rose; Cutler Capital Management Has Upped Holding in Parke Bancorp (PKBK) as Market Value Rose

Cutler Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Parke Bancorp (PKBK) by 8.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc bought 16,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.49% . The institutional investor held 220,865 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61 million, up from 204,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Parke Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.26M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $21.4. About 243 shares traded. Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) has risen 2.00% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PKBK News: 21/03/2018 Parke Bancorp, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend; 17/04/2018 – Parke Bancorp to Raise Dividend to 14 Cents from 12 Cent; 19/04/2018 – DJ Parke Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKBK); 17/04/2018 – Parke Bancorp 1Q EPS 58c

Bain Capital Investors Llc decreased its stake in Genpact Limited (G) by 20.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bain Capital Investors Llc sold 8.50M shares as the company’s stock rose 11.12% . The institutional investor held 32.04 million shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13B, down from 40.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bain Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Genpact Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $40.22. About 500,784 shares traded. Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has risen 31.43% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical G News: 03/05/2018 – Genpact Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.72-Adj EPS $1.76; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 10; 27/03/2018 – Casino says sale process of Via Varejo unit continuing; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q Net $64.7M; 30/05/2018 – Warburg to Invest $1 Billion to Help Ex-Genpact Execs With Deals; 16/03/2018 – Genpact Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS $1.70 to $1.74; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 17/05/2018 – Times of India: Genpact co may get Hexaware, Mphasis bids; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Sees FY Rev $2.93B-$3B

More notable recent Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “Mining Stock News: Seabridge Gold (TSX: SEA) (NYSE: SA) Targets High-Grade in New KSM Drilling – InvestorIdeas.com” on August 27, 2019, also Stargazette.com with their article: “Your Turn: NYSEGâ€™s proposed rate hikes would only hurt us – Elmira Star-Gazette” published on August 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Genpact Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Suggests It’s 46% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold G shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 164.79 million shares or 0.88% less from 166.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Grp Inc Ltd reported 28,145 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com has 0.13% invested in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Veritable LP reported 0% stake. Hussman Strategic accumulated 0.33% or 37,800 shares. Jane Street Gp Inc Llc invested in 70,062 shares. Greenleaf reported 0.01% stake. Blair William Il holds 61,572 shares. 14,039 were reported by Suntrust Banks Inc. Canandaigua State Bank & Tru Com holds 0.06% or 9,124 shares in its portfolio. The Michigan-based Advisory Alpha Ltd has invested 0% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Paloma Prns Mgmt reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Axa stated it has 0% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Pathstone Family Office Llc reported 111 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has 132,109 shares. Lpl Financial reported 0% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.43, from 2.23 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 5 investors sold PKBK shares while 10 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 3.51 million shares or 5.11% more from 3.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag accumulated 0% or 30,499 shares. Alabama-based Regions Corp has invested 0% in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK). Pnc Serv Gp invested 0.01% in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK). Dorsey Wright And Associates accumulated 0% or 339 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK). Legal General Group Plc reported 1,250 shares stake. State Street Corporation owns 112,131 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 55,944 are owned by Lsv Asset. Savings Bank Of Mellon has 46,796 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Basswood Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.59% in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK). Meeder Asset owns 0% invested in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) for 1,960 shares. First Advsrs LP reported 0% of its portfolio in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK). Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada accumulated 1,013 shares. 2,811 were accumulated by Barclays Public Ltd Co. Pinnacle Hldgs Lc owns 50,421 shares.