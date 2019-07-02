Bain Capital Investors Position in Genpact Limited (G) Lowered as Stock Price Rose; Umpqua Hldgs (UMPQ) Holder Arrowpoint Asset Management Has Lowered Stake as Valuation Declined

Bain Capital Investors Llc decreased its stake in Genpact Limited (G) by 20.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bain Capital Investors Llc sold 8.50 million shares as the company’s stock rose 11.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 32.04 million shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13B, down from 40.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bain Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Genpact Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $38.43. About 827,000 shares traded. Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has risen 18.01% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.58% the S&P500. Some Historical G News: 03/05/2018 – GENPACT SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.72 TO $1.76, EST. $1.73; 14/05/2018 – Everest Group Names Genpact a Leader and Star Performer in Supply Chain Management; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.73, REV VIEW $2.97 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – Genpact Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Banks Caught Between a Rock and a Digital Place in Their Transformation Journeys, Finds Genpact Research; 17/05/2018 – Times of India: Genpact co may get Hexaware, Mphasis bids; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 10; 27/03/2018 – Genpact Presenting at Conference Apr 9; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 37C; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT 1Q REV. $689M, EST. $680.8M

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (UMPQ) by 6.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.90% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 764,000 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.61M, down from 814,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Umpqua Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $16.69. About 1.39 million shares traded or 0.17% up from the average. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 30.00% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.43% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 15/03/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPROVED AN INCREASE IN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.20 PER COMMON SHARE; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP UMPQ.O -INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 11.1% TO $0.20 PER COMMON SHARE; 23/04/2018 – UMPQUA INVESTMENTS HIRES ERIC FIELD AS CEO; 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker; 18/04/2018 – Umpqua Holdings 1Q Net $77.7M; 08/03/2018 – Accellion Named to KMWorld’s 2018 100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management; 05/03/2018 OWENS REALTY MORTGAGE – AMENDED SECURED CREDIT FACILITY WITH ZB, N.A. DBA CALIFORNIA BANK & TRUST, FIRST BANK AND UMPQUA BANK, TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE; 23/04/2018 – Umpqua Investments Expands Leadership Team; Announces Hire of Eric Field as CEO; 18/04/2018 – Umpqua Holdings 1Q EPS 35c; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Quarterly Dividend by 11.1%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold G shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 164.79 million shares or 0.88% less from 166.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wetherby Asset owns 17,365 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Essex Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 8,285 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0% invested in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) for 134,375 shares. Brown Advisory Inc invested 1.3% of its portfolio in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Numerixs holds 0.01% or 2,200 shares. Vanguard Inc holds 13.67M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset reported 0.01% stake. Fisher Asset Mngmt Llc invested in 415,336 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 46,485 are owned by Twin Tree Mgmt Ltd Partnership. Moreover, Earnest Ptnrs Lc has 0% invested in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) for 33 shares. Hahn Cap Management Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) for 959,270 shares. Logan Mgmt owns 0.06% invested in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) for 26,277 shares. Tygh Cap invested in 210,494 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 2,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Int Grp Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G).

Analysts await Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 17.14% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.35 per share. G’s profit will be $78.03 million for 23.43 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Genpact Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold UMPQ shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 184.39 million shares or 1.44% less from 187.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heartland Advsrs holds 592,501 shares. State Street Corporation invested in 0.01% or 9.61 million shares. Advsr Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) or 44,742 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) for 21,360 shares. 28,439 are owned by Eaton Vance Mngmt. Park Avenue Ltd Liability Corp holds 10,717 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank invested in 7,447 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Morgan Dempsey Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Cubist Systematic Strategies stated it has 0.05% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Sterling Limited Liability Company owns 811,991 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Raymond James Tru Na holds 0.01% or 14,111 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp invested in 0.05% or 8.00 million shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management invested 0% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Fmr Limited Liability Com invested in 1.62M shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.39 EPS, up 14.71% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.34 per share. UMPQ’s profit will be $85.99M for 10.70 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by Umpqua Holdings Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.71% EPS growth.