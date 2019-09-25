Bain Capital Investors Position in Genpact Limited (G) Decreased by $323.01 Million; Loomis Sayles & Company LP Stake In Gaming And Leisure Properties (GLPI) Was Increased

Loomis Sayles & Company LP increased its stake in Gaming And Leisure Properties (GLPI) by 60.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loomis Sayles & Company LP bought 33,502 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The institutional investor held 88,436 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.45M, up from 54,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loomis Sayles & Company LP who had been investing in Gaming And Leisure Properties for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $38.35. About 551,674 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $244.1 MLN VS $242.7 MLN; 06/03/2018 Gaming and Leisure Volume Jumps Almost Six Times 20 Day Average; 05/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Aqua Metals, Audentes Therapeutics, Gaming and Leisure Properties, Mammoth Energy Servi; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q EPS 45c; 14/05/2018 – Cbre Clarion Securities Buys 1.1% of Gaming and Leisure; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q Rev $244.1M; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – NEW ELDORADO MASTER LEASE HAS 15 YEAR INITIAL TERM AND FOUR 5 YEAR RENEWAL PERIODS; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE 1Q EPS 45C; 25/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Chief Fincl Officer William Clifford’s Retirement; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q Net $96.8M

Bain Capital Investors Llc decreased its stake in Genpact Limited (G) by 26.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bain Capital Investors Llc sold 8.50M shares as the company’s stock rose 11.12% . The institutional investor held 23.54 million shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $896.56 million, down from 32.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bain Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Genpact Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $38.79. About 764,576 shares traded. Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has risen 31.43% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical G News: 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q Rev $688.9M; 05/03/2018 Genpact Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.72-Adj EPS $1.76; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q Net $64.7M; 27/03/2018 – Energous Corporation Appoints Robert J. Griffin as Chairman of the Board; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 27/03/2018 – ENERGOUS CORP – COMPANY ALSO ADDS TWO ADDITIONAL NEW BOARD MEMBERS; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT 1Q REV. $689M, EST. $680.8M; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N – FY 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS TO INCREASE TO $1.72 TO $1.76, FROM PRIOR OUTLOOK OF $1.70 TO $1.74; 14/05/2018 – Everest Group Names Genpact a Leader and Star Performer in Supply Chain Management

Analysts await Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, up 2.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.43 per share. G’s profit will be $83.83M for 22.04 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Genpact Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.35, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 19 investors sold G shares while 62 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 166.08 million shares or 0.78% more from 164.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Hawaiian Bankshares has 0.02% invested in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) for 8,995 shares. Bank & Trust Of America De, North Carolina-based fund reported 435,088 shares. Dupont Mgmt Corp invested in 0.02% or 27,784 shares. Guggenheim Capital holds 0.01% or 27,860 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund LP owns 1.57M shares. Fiduciary Wi has 1.11% invested in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Sei Invs has 143,781 shares. Jefferies Llc has 9,920 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Australia has invested 0.01% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Victory Mngmt reported 119,408 shares. 92,601 are held by Engineers Gate Manager Lp. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). California-based California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.02% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Citigroup invested in 0.01% or 429,189 shares. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability Corp holds 8,850 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

