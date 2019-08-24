Bain Capital Investors Position in Genpact Limited (G) Cut by $297.51 Million; Bradley Foster & Sargent Stake in Costco (COST) Has Lowered by $367,356

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc decreased its stake in Costco (COST) by 0.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc sold 1,518 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 183,943 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.54 million, down from 185,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc who had been investing in Costco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $5.91 during the last trading session, reaching $274.01. About 1.98 million shares traded or 12.01% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Healt; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO MARCH U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 6.7%, EST. UP 4.6%; 08/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Costco Earnings Headline; 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette; 24/04/2018 – Costco Increases Dividend To 57 Cents A Share — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – Costco 3Q EPS $1.38; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES 10.9% IN APRIL; 07/03/2018 – Tax benefit bolsters Costco profit; 07/03/2018 – PREVIEW: Wall St discounts Costco ahead of quarterly report

Bain Capital Investors Llc decreased its stake in Genpact Limited (G) by 20.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bain Capital Investors Llc sold 8.50 million shares as the company’s stock rose 11.12% . The institutional investor held 32.04M shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13B, down from 40.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bain Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Genpact Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $39.68. About 977,213 shares traded. Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has risen 31.43% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical G News: 05/03/2018 Genpact Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.72-Adj EPS $1.76; 17/05/2018 – Times of India: Genpact co may get Hexaware, Mphasis bids; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q Net $64.7M; 14/05/2018 – Everest Group Names Genpact a Leader and Star Performer in Supply Chain Management; 27/03/2018 – Casino says sale process of Via Varejo unit continuing; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 37C; 16/03/2018 – Genpact Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N – FY 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS TO INCREASE TO $1.72 TO $1.76, FROM PRIOR OUTLOOK OF $1.70 TO $1.74; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.73, REV VIEW $2.97 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 27.08 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc, which manages about $2.48B and $2.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) by 9,599 shares to 206,507 shares, valued at $11.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Reit Index Etf (VNQ) by 3,560 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,244 shares, and has risen its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.

