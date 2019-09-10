Bain Capital Investors Has Trimmed Position in Genpact Limited (G) by $297.51 Million; Somerville Kurt F Increases Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN)

Bain Capital Investors Llc decreased its stake in Genpact Limited (G) by 20.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bain Capital Investors Llc sold 8.50M shares as the company’s stock rose 11.12% . The institutional investor held 32.04 million shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 billion, down from 40.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bain Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Genpact Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.52% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $39.3. About 519,546 shares traded. Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has risen 31.43% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical G News: 27/03/2018 – Genpact Presenting at Conference Apr 9; 08/05/2018 – Genpact Limited Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 27/03/2018 – ENERGOUS CORP – COMPANY ALSO ADDS TWO ADDITIONAL NEW BOARD MEMBERS; 17/05/2018 – Times of India: Genpact co may get Hexaware, Mphasis bids; 05/03/2018 Genpact Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 27/03/2018 – Energous Corporation Appoints Robert J. Griffin as Chairman of the Board; 15/05/2018 – Banks Caught Between a Rock and a Digital Place in Their Transformation Journeys, Finds Genpact Research; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.72 TO $1.76, EST. $1.73; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 10

Somerville Kurt F increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 162.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerville Kurt F bought 1,472 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,378 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.24M, up from 906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerville Kurt F who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $868.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $19.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1812.26. About 1.10 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/03/2018 – CNN Newsource: Amazon tops Google as second most valuable company in U.S. BU-150TU; 04/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: LEN, AMZN, CBS, VIAB, DPZ, PLAY & more; 15/03/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 15/05/2018 – Amazon’s e-commerce empire will match Walmart sales domestically within the next two to three years, according to J.P. Morgan; 19/04/2018 – AMAZON PRIME GETS US OPEN EXCL TV RIGHTS IN UK, IRELAND: TIMES; 07/03/2018 – Medicaid recipients will get Amazon Prime discount; 24/05/2018 – memeorandum: EXCLUSIVE: MPs demand police investigation after Amazon is found selling jihadi recruitment material … (Jake; 21/04/2018 – DJ Amazoncom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMZN); 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ on bonds, deals; 13/03/2018 – U.S. CPSC – AMAZON HAS RECEIVED 53 REPORTS OF POWER BANKS OVERHEATING IN THE U.S., INCLUDING 1 REPORT OF CHEMICAL BURNS

Analysts await Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.44 EPS, up 2.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.43 per share. G’s profit will be $82.31 million for 22.33 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Genpact Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.32% EPS growth.

Somerville Kurt F, which manages about $504.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) by 10,951 shares to 29,417 shares, valued at $1.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mills (NYSE:GIS) by 7,145 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,321 shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

