Bain Capital Investors Has Trimmed Its Genpact Limited (G) Holding by $323.01 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Wellcare Health (WCG) Holding Lifted by Marshall Wace Llp

Bain Capital Investors Llc decreased its stake in Genpact Limited (G) by 26.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bain Capital Investors Llc sold 8.50 million shares as the company’s stock rose 11.12% . The institutional investor held 23.54M shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $896.56 million, down from 32.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bain Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Genpact Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $38.95. About 1.59M shares traded or 30.37% up from the average. Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has risen 31.43% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical G News: 27/03/2018 – ENERGOUS CORP – COMPANY ALSO ADDS TWO ADDITIONAL NEW BOARD MEMBERS; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q Net $64.7M; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Sees FY Rev $2.93B-$3B; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS $1.70 to $1.74; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.73, REV VIEW $2.97 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT 1Q REV. $689M, EST. $680.8M; 14/05/2018 – Everest Group Names Genpact a Leader and Star Performer in Supply Chain Management; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q EPS 33c; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.93 BLN TO $3.0 BLN; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N – FY 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS TO INCREASE TO $1.72 TO $1.76, FROM PRIOR OUTLOOK OF $1.70 TO $1.74

Marshall Wace Llp increased its stake in Wellcare Health (WCG) by 708.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp bought 73,573 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.18% . The hedge fund held 83,954 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.93 million, up from 10,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Wellcare Health for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $269.9. About 606,370 shares traded or 29.29% up from the average. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 02/04/2018 – CORRECTED-US GOVT SETS 3.40 (NOT 1.84) PCT INCREASE IN AVERAGE PAYMENT RATE TO INSURERS FOR 2019 MEDICARE ADVANTAGE PLANS; 13/03/2018 – CARE1ST HEALTH PLAN ARIZONA INC SAYS SELECTED TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT WITH ARIZONA HEALTH CARE COST CONTAINMENT SYSTEM; 07/05/2018 – STAYWELL HEALTH PLAN – AWARDED 5-YR CONTRACT TO PROVIDE MANAGED CARE SERVICES TO MEDICAID-ELIGIBLE BENEFICIARIES IN STATE OF FLORIDA; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $9.55-$9.85; 16/05/2018 – Wellcare at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 30/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG) CEO Ken Burdick on WellCare’s Acquisition of Meridian (Transcript); 08/05/2018 – WellCare Announces Appearance At Investor Conference; 05/03/2018 WellCare Commits to Tampa Headquarters through 2030; 13/03/2018 – CARE1ST HEALTH PLAN ARIZONA INC SAYS SERVICES UNDER NEW CONTRACT WITH AHCCCS ARE EXPECTED TO BEGIN ON OCTOBER 1; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS INC – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS

More notable recent WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) news were published by: Insurancenewsnet.com which released: “WellCare Sponsors Support School Meal Kick-Off Event to Address Food Insecurity in Wake County – Insurance News Net” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “WellCare Health Plans Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “How To Play The Centene-WellCare Deal – Seeking Alpha” on March 28, 2019. More interesting news about WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “WellCare to Release Second Quarter 2019 Results on July 30, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 64 investors sold WCG shares while 142 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 44.03 million shares or 8.43% less from 48.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dupont Capital reported 0.01% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Eagle Asset Management holds 233,928 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Systematic Fincl Mngmt LP holds 0.07% or 5,917 shares. Amp Capital Invsts Ltd stated it has 16,079 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Creative Planning has 0% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 6,029 shares. Whittier Trust stated it has 0% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Virtu Finance Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.11% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) or 6,395 shares. Atria Invests Ltd Llc reported 0.07% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Pitcairn has invested 0.03% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Prelude Mngmt Ltd Co reported 1.09% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Tig Advsrs Lc accumulated 2.77% or 224,625 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has 0.04% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Diamond Hill Cap Mngmt stated it has 0% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG).

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $12.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carnival Plc (NYSE:CUK) by 56,171 shares to 374,939 shares, valued at $16.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Voya Financial I (NYSE:VOYA) by 41,554 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,707 shares, and cut its stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA).

Analysts await Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, up 2.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.43 per share. G’s profit will be $83.82 million for 22.13 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Genpact Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.32% EPS growth.