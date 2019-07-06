Bain Capital Investors Has Cut Stake in Genpact Limited (G) as Valuation Rose; Boeing Co (BA) Holder Columbia Asset Management Increased Position

Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 6.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management bought 1,152 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,164 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.69 million, up from 19,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $355.86. About 2.96M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 05/04/2018 – Feinseth Says There Will Be Little Impact on Boeing From Tariffs (Video); 08/05/2018 – U.S. Treasury’s Mnuchin says Boeing, Airbus licenses to sell jets to Iran to be revoked; 18/05/2018 – Cuba says Boeing 737 crashed after taking off from Havana airport; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – China denies offering $200 bln package to slash trade gap; 09/05/2018 – BOEING SEES NO MATERIAL IMPACT FROM US STEEL, ALUMINUM TARIFFS; 09/05/2018 – BOEING SEES ITS SPACECRAFT TRANSPORTING ASTRONAUTS TO ISS FIRST; 17/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS BOEING & BOEING CAPITAL AT ‘A’/’F1’; 15/04/2018 – The National UAE: Boeing hits turbulence as Rolls-Royce engine woes accelerate; 08/03/2018 – BOEING – CO WILL OVERSEE SCREENING, SELECTION & TRAINING OF 100 OKAY AIRWAYS PILOT CADETS OVER NEXT 5 YRS; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO HAS 600 MAJOR SUPPLIERS ON BOEING 737 PROGRAM

Bain Capital Investors Llc decreased its stake in Genpact Limited (G) by 20.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bain Capital Investors Llc sold 8.50M shares as the company’s stock rose 11.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 32.04M shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 billion, down from 40.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bain Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Genpact Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $38.53. About 469,640 shares traded. Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has risen 18.01% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.58% the S&P500. Some Historical G News: 27/03/2018 – ENERGOUS CORP – COMPANY ALSO ADDS TWO ADDITIONAL NEW BOARD MEMBERS; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 37C; 27/03/2018 – Energous Corporation Appoints Robert J. Griffin as Chairman of the Board; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q EPS 33c; 14/05/2018 – Everest Group Names Genpact a Leader and Star Performer in Supply Chain Management; 30/05/2018 – Warburg to Invest $1 Billion to Help Ex-Genpact Execs With Deals; 27/03/2018 – Casino says sale process of Via Varejo unit continuing; 17/05/2018 – Genpact Named a Leader in Procurement Services in IDC MarketScape Report; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q Net $64.7M; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Sees FY Rev $2.93B-$3B

Analysts await Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 17.14% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.35 per share. G’s profit will be $78.03M for 23.49 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Genpact Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold G shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 164.79 million shares or 0.88% less from 166.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Capital Mngmt Ltd Company invested 0.01% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Loomis Sayles And Lp invested in 0.03% or 481,016 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Llc accumulated 566,049 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Fifth Third Comml Bank holds 0% or 4,630 shares. 10,151 are owned by Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability. Prudential Fincl Inc invested in 0.01% or 158,897 shares. Endowment Mgmt LP holds 581,750 shares or 2.89% of its portfolio. Heritage Wealth accumulated 385 shares. Earnest Prtnrs has invested 0% of its portfolio in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Citadel Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Advisory Alpha Limited Liability reported 32 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Capital Ca owns 0.1% invested in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) for 23,000 shares. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.70 million shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc invested in 0.01% or 833,567 shares. Globeflex Capital Lp reported 21,811 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. 19,500 shares valued at $7.83 million were sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. COLBERT THEODORE III sold 2,137 shares worth $873,712. The insider CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20 million. $10.50 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4. Another trade for 8,500 shares valued at $3.49M was made by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Jersey-based Fcg Ltd Company has invested 0.13% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Stephens Ar holds 0.34% or 37,865 shares. Jennison Associates Lc accumulated 7.38M shares or 2.8% of the stock. Arrow Corporation holds 4,490 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Acg Wealth holds 2.01% or 39,328 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Glob Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 702 shares. Barbara Oil accumulated 22,500 shares. Pillar Pacific Mgmt Lc invested in 49,754 shares. Sta Wealth Management has invested 0.07% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Aqr Capital Ltd stated it has 0.54% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Accredited Investors has 1,575 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Diversified Trust Com invested 0.03% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Court Place Advisors Ltd Company holds 0.22% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 1,445 shares. 25,268 were accumulated by Ccm Inv Advisers Limited Liability Company. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Corp holds 0.92% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 271,398 shares.

