Bain Capital Investors Decreased Stake in Genpact Limited (G) as Valuation Rose; Mastercard (MA) Stock Price Rose While Riverhead Capital Management Boosted Its Position

Bain Capital Investors Llc decreased its stake in Genpact Limited (G) by 20.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bain Capital Investors Llc sold 8.50M shares as the company’s stock rose 11.12% . The institutional investor held 32.04 million shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 billion, down from 40.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bain Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Genpact Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $40.96. About 607,929 shares traded. Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has risen 31.43% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical G News: 03/05/2018 – Genpact Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.72-Adj EPS $1.76; 05/03/2018 Genpact Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 15/05/2018 – Banks Caught Between a Rock and a Digital Place in Their Transformation Journeys, Finds Genpact Research; 30/05/2018 – Warburg to Invest $1 Billion to Help Ex-Genpact Execs With Deals; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N – FY 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS TO INCREASE TO $1.72 TO $1.76, FROM PRIOR OUTLOOK OF $1.70 TO $1.74; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Sees FY Rev $2.93B-$3B; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q Rev $688.9M; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.72 TO $1.76, EST. $1.73; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.93 BLN TO $3.0 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q Adj EPS 39c

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 17.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 4,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 28,954 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.82 million, up from 24,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $282.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $281.37. About 2.26 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold G shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 164.79 million shares or 0.88% less from 166.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica State Bank accumulated 61,878 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 21,425 shares. 258,278 are owned by Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). American Intl Group has 0% invested in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 1.98 million shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Wetherby Asset Mngmt has 17,365 shares. Private Trust Na accumulated 16,255 shares. Hbk Invests Limited Partnership reported 39,100 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Essex Ltd Liability Co holds 0.04% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) or 8,285 shares. Global Endowment Mgmt Lp holds 581,750 shares or 2.89% of its portfolio. Twin Tree Mngmt LP accumulated 0.01% or 46,485 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). 1.34 million are held by Charles Schwab.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. Shares for $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon. On Monday, August 12 the insider DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603.

