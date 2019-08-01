Bain Capital Investors Decreased Its Holding in Genpact Limited (G) as Stock Price Rose; Bruce & Co Stake in Apple (AAPL) Lifted by $2.40 Million

Bain Capital Investors Llc decreased its stake in Genpact Limited (G) by 20.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bain Capital Investors Llc sold 8.50M shares as the company’s stock rose 11.12% . The institutional investor held 32.04 million shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 billion, down from 40.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bain Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Genpact Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $39.68. About 1.13 million shares traded or 4.33% up from the average. Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has risen 31.43% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical G News: 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.73, REV VIEW $2.97 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Sees FY Rev $2.93B-$3B; 30/05/2018 – Warburg to Invest $1 Billion to Help Ex-Genpact Execs With Deals; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N – FY 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS TO INCREASE TO $1.72 TO $1.76, FROM PRIOR OUTLOOK OF $1.70 TO $1.74; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.93 BLN TO $3.0 BLN; 14/05/2018 – Everest Group Names Genpact a Leader and Star Performer in Supply Chain Management; 15/05/2018 – Banks Caught Between a Rock and a Digital Place in Their Transformation Journeys, Finds Genpact Research; 05/03/2018 Genpact Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 16/03/2018 – Genpact Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.72 TO $1.76, EST. $1.73

Bruce & Co Inc increased its stake in Apple (AAPL) by 14.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruce & Co Inc bought 12,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 98,300 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.67 million, up from 85,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruce & Co Inc who had been investing in Apple for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $980.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $4.26 during the last trading session, reaching $213.04. About 69.28 million shares traded or 156.56% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 08/05/2018 – Here’s everything Buffett has said about Apple over the years; 23/03/2018 – The cloud storage company faces some stiff competition in giants like Amazon, Apple, Google and Microsoft; 28/03/2018 – Amazon and Apple helped push the Nasdaq lower; 04/04/2018 – Technology CEOs including Apple’s Tim Cook and Microsoft’s Satya Nadella sent out messages of support; 08/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Tech Data CEO Dutkowsky On Key Vendor Program Changes, The Distributor’s Response And Apple’s Enterprise Push; 02/05/2018 – Apple’s Services Growth, Stable IPhone Sales Calm Analyst Fears; 01/05/2018 – Puget Sound Business Journal: At Two Union, Regus is moving out to make way for a growing Apple, sources tell @MarcStilesPSBJ:; 01/05/2018 – APPLE PAY COMING IN MONTHS TO NORWAY, POLAND, AND UKRAINE; 22/05/2018 – 9to5Mac: Apple partner TSMC begins mass production of 7-nanometer `A12′ processors for this year’s iPhones; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Oil set for biggest weekly rise in a month; Apple scraps $1 bln Irish data centre

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold G shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 164.79 million shares or 0.88% less from 166.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dalton Lc stated it has 12.2% of its portfolio in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Pitcairn Comm has 64,992 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Sheets Smith Wealth Management invested in 10,434 shares or 0.08% of the stock. 5,770 were reported by First Mercantile Trust Com. Amalgamated Bancorp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Prelude Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 235 shares. Barclays Pcl stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Fiduciary Management Wi owns 1.07% invested in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) for 4.64M shares. Signaturefd Ltd stated it has 7,627 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Macquarie Gp Limited, a Australia-based fund reported 81,025 shares. The Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Sigma Planning invested in 0.01% or 6,761 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Lc stated it has 566,049 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. 21,811 were reported by Globeflex Cap Lp.

Analysts await Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 17.14% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.35 per share. G’s profit will be $78.03M for 24.20 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Genpact Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.