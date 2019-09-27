Bain Capital Investors Decreased Its Genpact Limited (G) Holding by $323.01 Million as Share Price Rose; Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Continues to Hold Stake in Freeport Mcmoran Copper (FCX)

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Freeport Mcmoran Copper (FCX) by 53.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp bought 48,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The institutional investor held 138,770 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.61 million, up from 90,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Freeport Mcmoran Copper for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $9.63. About 14.47 million shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 26/04/2018 – FREEPORT: GRASBERG OPERATIONS UNAFFECTED BY NEW REQUIREMENTS; 07/03/2018 – Freeport-McMoRan Says Copper Market Is Primed for Another Rally; 06/03/2018 – Indonesia president wants to wrap up Freeport talks by end-April; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT 1Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 56C; 24/04/2018 – Freeport-McMoRan 1Q Rev $4.87B; 21/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282598 – BASF FREEPORT SITE; 23/05/2018 – INDONESIA’S SOE MINISTER SOEMARNO COMMENTS ON FREEPORT DEAL; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – CONSOLIDATED SALES FOR YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO APPROXIMATE 95 MLN POUNDS OF MOLYBDENUM; 25/04/2018 – FREEPORT MUST RESOLVE 8 ENVIRONMENTAL ISSUES INCLUDING TAILINGS; 24/04/2018 – Freeport flags further problems in Indonesia

Bain Capital Investors Llc decreased its stake in Genpact Limited (G) by 26.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bain Capital Investors Llc sold 8.50M shares as the company’s stock rose 11.12% . The institutional investor held 23.54 million shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $896.56 million, down from 32.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bain Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Genpact Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $38.03. About 537,157 shares traded. Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has risen 31.43% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical G News: 17/05/2018 – Times of India: Genpact co may get Hexaware, Mphasis bids; 27/03/2018 – ENERGOUS CORP – COMPANY ALSO ADDS TWO ADDITIONAL NEW BOARD MEMBERS; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q EPS 33c; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 10; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q Net $64.7M; 08/05/2018 – Genpact Limited Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q Rev $688.9M; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.93 BLN TO $3.0 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.72-Adj EPS $1.76; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N – FY 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS TO INCREASE TO $1.72 TO $1.76, FROM PRIOR OUTLOOK OF $1.70 TO $1.74

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.13 billion and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 315 shares to 4,350 shares, valued at $8.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc Shs by 29,349 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,453 shares, and cut its stake in Regions Financial Corp New (NYSE:RF).

Since June 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.27 million activity. Shares for $524,340 were bought by QUIRK KATHLEEN L.

Investors sentiment is 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 67 investors sold FCX shares while 183 reduced holdings. only 63 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.36% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mackenzie holds 208,395 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Peoples has 0% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 268 shares. Cornerstone Advsr reported 0% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Hexavest reported 4.55M shares. Cumberland reported 124,715 shares. Brave Asset Management stated it has 21,000 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.06% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Kentucky Retirement System accumulated 0.07% or 67,556 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 10.96M shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 0.01% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). 5,150 are owned by Credit Agricole S A. Moreover, Fincl Architects Inc has 0% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 1,100 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 18,395 shares. Cheyne Capital Management (Uk) Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 48,200 shares. First Personal Finance holds 0.07% or 20,093 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.44 EPS, up 2.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.43 per share. G’s profit will be $84.34M for 21.61 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Genpact Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.32% EPS growth.

