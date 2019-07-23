Bain Capital Investors Cut Position in Genpact Limited (G) by $297.51 Million; As Pvh (PVH) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Has Decreased Stake by $15.13 Million

Bain Capital Investors Llc decreased its stake in Genpact Limited (G) by 20.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bain Capital Investors Llc sold 8.50 million shares as the company’s stock rose 11.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 32.04M shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13B, down from 40.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bain Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Genpact Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $38.69. About 435,169 shares traded. Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has risen 18.01% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.58% the S&P500. Some Historical G News: 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N – FY 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS TO INCREASE TO $1.72 TO $1.76, FROM PRIOR OUTLOOK OF $1.70 TO $1.74; 15/05/2018 – Banks Caught Between a Rock and a Digital Place in Their Transformation Journeys, Finds Genpact Research; 27/03/2018 – Genpact Presenting at Conference Apr 9; 14/05/2018 – Everest Group Names Genpact a Leader and Star Performer in Supply Chain Management; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.93 BLN TO $3.0 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q Net $64.7M; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 10; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q Rev $688.9M; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 37C; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Sees FY Rev $2.93B-$3B

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Pvh Corp (PVH) by 35.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp sold 125,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.42% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 225,000 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.44 million, down from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pvh Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $86.68. About 841,187 shares traded. PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has declined 28.12% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PVH News: 30/05/2018 – PVH CEO on China tariff threats: ‘Cooler heads will prevail’ @JimCramer; 29/03/2018 – PVH Looks to Denim, International, Possible Acquisition for Busy 2018; 28/03/2018 – PVH – 2018 REVENUE FOR TOMMY HILFIGER BUSINESS IS PROJECTED TO INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 8% (INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 4% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS); 28/03/2018 – PVH SEES FY ADJ EPS $9.00 TO $9.10, EST. $8.96; 15/03/2018 – Tommy Hilfiger Announces Formula One World Champion Lewis Hamilton as Global Brand Ambassador for TOMMY HILFIGER Men’s; 29/05/2018 – S&P: PVH Stable Outlook Reflects Good Cash Flow Generating Capabilities; 30/05/2018 – PVH CORP – REVENUE IN TOMMY HILFIGER BUSINESS FOR QUARTER INCREASED 21% TO $1.0 BLN; 22/05/2018 – PVH Corp. Named to Fortune Magazine’s 2018 List of America’s 500 Largest Corporations; 30/05/2018 – PVH CORP – FULL YEAR 2018 EPS NOW INCLUDES A REDUCED POSITIVE IMPACT OF $0.12 PER SHARE RELATED TO FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION; 19/04/2018 – DJ PVH Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PVH)

Analysts await PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $1.89 EPS, down 13.30% or $0.29 from last year’s $2.18 per share. PVH’s profit will be $141.58M for 11.47 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by PVH Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.17% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp, which manages about $26.13 billion and $3.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New by 40,000 shares to 77,500 shares, valued at $22.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Farfetch Ltd by 950,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.30 million shares, and has risen its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (NYSE:WWE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 17.14% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.35 per share. G’s profit will be $78.03M for 23.59 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Genpact Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

