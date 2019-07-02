Bain Capital Investors Cut Its Stake in Genpact Limited (G) by $297.51 Million as Stock Price Rose; Wealth Architects Cut Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $309,114

Bain Capital Investors Llc decreased its stake in Genpact Limited (G) by 20.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bain Capital Investors Llc sold 8.50 million shares as the company’s stock rose 11.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 32.04 million shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13B, down from 40.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bain Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Genpact Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $38.42. About 545,644 shares traded. Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has risen 18.01% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.58% the S&P500. Some Historical G News: 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.73, REV VIEW $2.97 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q Net $64.7M; 05/03/2018 Genpact Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.93 BLN TO $3.0 BLN; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT 1Q REV. $689M, EST. $680.8M; 30/05/2018 – Warburg to Invest $1 Billion to Help Ex-Genpact Execs With Deals; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.72-Adj EPS $1.76; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Sees FY Rev $2.93B-$3B; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.72 TO $1.76, EST. $1.73; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N – FY 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS TO INCREASE TO $1.72 TO $1.76, FROM PRIOR OUTLOOK OF $1.70 TO $1.74

Wealth Architects Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 16.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Architects Llc sold 2,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,408 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, down from 16,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Architects Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $136.3. About 11.37M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – Hedges & Company Releases Annual Online Auto Parts Forecast: Online Sales to Break $10B in 2018; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Bets on Faster Chips, AI Services, to Win Cloud Wars; 12/05/2018 – Microsoft’s AI demonstrations were more business-centric than Google’s; 19/04/2018 – Cramer tracks the ‘very close’ race to $1 trillion between Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft; 31/05/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Teams Up with Leading Customers to Drive Satisfaction Through Innovation and Insights at Annual East Region User Group; 25/04/2018 – DebtX: CMBS Loan Prices Increased In March; 15/05/2018 – Cologix Opens 151 Front Street Expansion Space In Downtown Toronto; 16/05/2018 – The Azure Cloud Experts (TACE) Announces Availability of Microsoft Azure Premier Services as Enterprises Make Moving to the Pub; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft Chairman, John W. Thompson, Joins Lightspeed as Venture Partner; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft and Digimarc Partner to Integrate Scanning Software in Windows® 10 Operating System

More notable recent Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) news were published by: Newsday.com which released: “Fewer than 6,000 on LI still lack power after storm – Newsday” on July 02, 2019, also Worldoil.com with their article: “Camber Energy has regained compliance with NYSE American – WorldOil” published on June 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “With Jobs Report Ahead, Focus Turns To Economic Data, Auto Sales, Tesla Output – Benzinga” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “B&G Foods And Its Real Value – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Investors Undervaluing GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) By 36%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold G shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 164.79 million shares or 0.88% less from 166.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Com has 0.02% invested in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) for 16,098 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). California-based California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.02% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Paloma Prtn reported 47,724 shares stake. Capital Fund Mngmt accumulated 34,600 shares. The Michigan-based Greenleaf Tru has invested 0.01% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Credit Suisse Ag holds 134,375 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Intrust Commercial Bank Na has 0.21% invested in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Ca stated it has 0.1% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Raymond James And Associate invested 0% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Churchill Mgmt Corporation owns 64,831 shares. 2,472 were reported by Synovus Corporation. Mai holds 25,105 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Bluemountain Cap owns 0% invested in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) for 7,125 shares. Wells Fargo And Co Mn holds 1.70 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 17.14% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.35 per share. G’s profit will be $78.04M for 23.43 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Genpact Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,900 were reported by Alethea Mgmt Llc. Chevy Chase Trust Inc invested in 7.57 million shares. Intact Mngmt Incorporated has 0.09% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Troy Asset Mngmt Ltd has 16.21% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Oregon-based Jensen Invest has invested 6.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fcg Limited Com owns 24,369 shares. Pinnacle Advisory Gru has 7,494 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Peoples reported 41,086 shares or 2.48% of all its holdings. Guyasuta Invest Inc invested in 4.61% or 350,625 shares. Sg Americas Lc reported 231,169 shares. Diversified Inv Strategies Limited Liability Corporation owns 68,403 shares for 7.66% of their portfolio. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca holds 80,108 shares or 3.75% of its portfolio. Lpl Fincl Limited Co owns 1.97 million shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Dean Invest Ltd Liability invested 0.75% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Paragon Capital Mngmt Limited has 5.58% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Wealth Architects Llc, which manages about $529.39M and $320.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 2,500 shares to 168,843 shares, valued at $21.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 10,929 shares in the quarter, for a total of 404,270 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.