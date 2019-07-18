Bain Capital Investors Cut Its Position in Genpact Limited (G) as Stock Value Rose; Haemonetics (HAE) Holder State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Cut Its Holding as Share Value Rose

Bain Capital Investors Llc decreased its stake in Genpact Limited (G) by 20.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bain Capital Investors Llc sold 8.50M shares as the company’s stock rose 11.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 32.04 million shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 billion, down from 40.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bain Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Genpact Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $38.63. About 576,311 shares traded. Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has risen 18.01% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.58% the S&P500. Some Historical G News: 15/05/2018 – Banks Caught Between a Rock and a Digital Place in Their Transformation Journeys, Finds Genpact Research; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.93 BLN TO $3.0 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS $1.70 to $1.74; 05/03/2018 Genpact Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.72 TO $1.76, EST. $1.73; 27/03/2018 – Casino says sale process of Via Varejo unit continuing; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q Net $64.7M; 27/03/2018 – Genpact Presenting at Conference Apr 9; 17/05/2018 – Times of India: Genpact co may get Hexaware, Mphasis bids; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q EPS 33c

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Haemonetics Corp (HAE) by 18.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System sold 6,047 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,298 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30M, down from 32,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in Haemonetics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $122.86. About 172,827 shares traded. Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) has risen 13.86% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.43% the S&P500. Some Historical HAE News: 28/03/2018 – Haemonetics Announces Regulatory Clearances of NexSys PCS™ Enhanced Software with YES™ Technology; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.00 TO $2.30; 16/03/2018 Haemonetics May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 15th Straight Drop; 06/04/2018 – FDA: HAEMONETICS RECALLS SOME LOTS OF ACRODOSE PLUS,PL SYSTEMS; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics 4Q EPS 22c; 08/05/2018 – Van Berkom & Associates Exits Position in Haemonetics; 10/04/2018 – Haemonetics Sets Date for Publishing Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results: May 8, 2018; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP HAE.N FY SHR VIEW $2.09, REV VIEW $937.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – Haemonetics May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 16th Straight Drop; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – SEES FISCAL 2019 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES (GAAP) $150 – $175 MLN

Since May 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $8.91 million activity.

Analysts await Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.63 EPS, up 6.78% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.59 per share. HAE’s profit will be $32.29M for 48.75 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by Haemonetics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.28% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold HAE shares while 82 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 48.86 million shares or 0.74% less from 49.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager LP stated it has 0.03% in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). The New York-based Hrt Limited Com has invested 0.11% in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Hillsdale Invest Mgmt Inc owns 5,600 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca invested in 570 shares or 0% of the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors reported 2,916 shares. Gideon Advisors Incorporated accumulated 0.19% or 6,040 shares. Rech Glob Investors accumulated 0.04% or 1.41 million shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset invested in 103 shares or 0% of the stock. Williams Jones Ltd Llc reported 0.02% in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdings owns 4,743 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Company invested in 45,470 shares or 0% of the stock. The Massachusetts-based Martingale Asset Management LP has invested 0.08% in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Co invested 0% in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Btim holds 119,592 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Pnc Financial Group accumulated 7,209 shares or 0% of the stock.

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, which manages about $37.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Axa Equitable Hldgs Inc by 49,730 shares to 95,606 shares, valued at $1.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Godaddy Inc by 5,559 shares in the quarter, for a total of 191,825 shares, and has risen its stake in Prosperity Bancshares Inc (NYSE:PB).

Analysts await Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 17.14% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.35 per share. G’s profit will be $78.03 million for 23.55 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Genpact Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.