Bain Capital Investors Cut Its Genpact Limited (G) Stake by $297.51 Million; Capital City Trust Company Has Trimmed Its Coca Cola Co (KO) Holding by $632,408

Capital City Trust Company decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital City Trust Company sold 13,748 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 868,506 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.70M, down from 882,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital City Trust Company who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $55.23. About 9.09 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 02/04/2018 – KO US: Recommends Shareholders Reject Mini Tender Offer By TRC; 08/03/2018 – COCA-COLA BEVERAGES FLA. GETS $325M SR UNSEC REVOLVING CDT LINE; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO JAMES QUINCEY COMMENTS ON CALL WITH MEDIA; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA HBC ROMANIA NAMES JOVAN RADOSAVLJEVIC GENERAL MANAGER; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO KATHY WALLER COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola sales fizz after reboot of diet brand; 04/05/2018 – ZAMBREW COMMENTS ON COCA-COLA AGREEMENT IN EMAIL FROM EXCHANGE; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q North America Unit Case Volume Up 2%; 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Earnings Boosted by New Diet Flavors

Bain Capital Investors Llc decreased its stake in Genpact Limited (G) by 20.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bain Capital Investors Llc sold 8.50 million shares as the company’s stock rose 11.12% . The institutional investor held 32.04M shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13B, down from 40.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bain Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Genpact Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $41.71. About 1.02M shares traded. Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has risen 31.43% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical G News: 03/05/2018 – Genpact Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS $1.70 to $1.74; 27/03/2018 – ENERGOUS CORP – COMPANY ALSO ADDS TWO ADDITIONAL NEW BOARD MEMBERS; 14/05/2018 – Everest Group Names Genpact a Leader and Star Performer in Supply Chain Management; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.93 BLN TO $3.0 BLN; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.73, REV VIEW $2.97 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q Net $64.7M; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.72 TO $1.76, EST. $1.73; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q EPS 33c; 17/05/2018 – Genpact Named a Leader in Procurement Services in IDC MarketScape Report; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N – FY 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS TO INCREASE TO $1.72 TO $1.76, FROM PRIOR OUTLOOK OF $1.70 TO $1.74

Analysts await Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.44 EPS, up 2.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.43 per share. G’s profit will be $82.59 million for 23.70 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Genpact Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold G shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 164.79 million shares or 0.88% less from 166.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Natl Bank holds 0% or 6,956 shares in its portfolio. Mai Capital Mgmt reported 25,105 shares. Fifth Third Bank holds 4,630 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.06% or 2.66 million shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Management Limited, Illinois-based fund reported 21,425 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 16,448 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Farmers And Merchants Investments Inc reported 0% stake. Synovus Fincl Corp has invested 0% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.03% stake. Raymond James Assoc stated it has 0% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Marathon Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 1.17M shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Northern Tru holds 0.01% or 850,240 shares in its portfolio. Pembroke Mgmt Limited has invested 1.14% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Ameriprise stated it has 0% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Principal Financial Group reported 20,668 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Epoch Ptnrs reported 4.43 million shares. Moreover, Howland Capital Mngmt Limited Co has 0.2% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Plancorp Ltd Co reported 9,617 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Investments Ltd reported 0.12% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Provise Mgmt Group Incorporated Lc accumulated 150,715 shares or 0.99% of the stock. Fulton Bancshares Na has invested 0.37% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Broderick Brian C invested 0.32% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Hl Financial Serv Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.49% or 677,815 shares. Schmidt P J Inv Mgmt invested 0.07% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 390,706 were reported by Qs Investors Ltd Llc. Roberts Glore Il holds 0.75% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 25,538 shares. Parkside National Bank & Trust And invested in 0.27% or 16,831 shares. Hayek Kallen Mgmt invested 2.5% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Putnam Invests Ltd accumulated 3.22M shares. Diversified Invest Strategies Ltd invested in 0.47% or 10,652 shares.

