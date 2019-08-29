Bain Capital Investors Cut Its Genpact Limited (G) Holding by $297.51 Million as Market Value Rose; As Abbvie (ABBV) Shares Declined, Shareholder Sandy Spring Bank Lowered by $3.32 Million Its Stake

Bain Capital Investors Llc decreased its stake in Genpact Limited (G) by 20.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bain Capital Investors Llc sold 8.50M shares as the company’s stock rose 11.12% . The institutional investor held 32.04M shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13B, down from 40.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bain Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Genpact Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $40.8. About 218,477 shares traded. Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has risen 31.43% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical G News: 27/03/2018 – Casino says sale process of Via Varejo unit continuing; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.72 TO $1.76, EST. $1.73; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N – FY 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS TO INCREASE TO $1.72 TO $1.76, FROM PRIOR OUTLOOK OF $1.70 TO $1.74; 05/03/2018 Genpact Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 16/03/2018 – Genpact Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q EPS 33c; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 37C; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Sees FY Rev $2.93B-$3B; 27/03/2018 – Energous Corporation Appoints Robert J. Griffin as Chairman of the Board; 30/05/2018 – Warburg to Invest $1 Billion to Help Ex-Genpact Execs With Deals

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 40.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandy Spring Bank analyzed 41,463 shares as the company's stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 59,761 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.82M, down from 101,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandy Spring Bank who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $97.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $66.04. About 1.55M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 0 sales for $13.96 million activity. Gosebruch Henry O had bought 30,000 shares worth $2.02M. CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05 million worth of stock or 30,400 shares. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought 15,552 shares worth $1.00M. $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by RAPP EDWARD J.

Sandy Spring Bank, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2024 Corp Etf by 13,400 shares to 46,150 shares, valued at $1.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core S&P Value Etf (IUSV) by 12,438 shares in the quarter, for a total of 281,008 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 earnings per share, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36 billion for 7.27 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

