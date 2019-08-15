Bain Capital Investors Cut Holding in Genpact Limited (G) by $297.51 Million as Shares Rose; Godsey & Gibb Associates Trimmed Its Vmware (VMW) Stake by $409,500 as Market Valuation Declined

Godsey & Gibb Associates decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 2.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godsey & Gibb Associates sold 2,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 107,750 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.45 million, down from 110,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.33% or $11.22 during the last trading session, reaching $141.87. About 1.92 million shares traded or 48.25% up from the average. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: VMWARE EXEC TO TAKE CEO JOB AT ANDREESSEN’S INSTART; 22/05/2018 – VMware Invests in a New Women’s Leadership Innovation Lab at Stanford University; 12/03/2018 – VMware Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – QuintessenceLabs qCrypt Achieves VMware Ready™ Status; 18/05/2018 – DELL IS SAID TO TALK WITH DVMT HOLDERS ON VMWARE MERGER: CNBC; 23/05/2018 – VMware, Okta Unveil Pact to Take on Microsoft in Mobile Security; 01/05/2018 – VMware Advances Networking for the Digital Era with the Virtual Cloud Network; 21/03/2018 – VMware Introduces lndustry’s First Intelligence-Driven Digital Workspace to Empower Employee Experience and Drive Predictive Security; 11/05/2018 – UBER’S LEADING CFO CANDIDATE, VMWARE INC CFO ZANE ROWE, RECENTLY INDICATED HE WILL TURN DOWN JOB – WSJ, CITING; 16/04/2018 – Thales Vormetric Data Security Platform Completes VMware Cloud Certification and is Designated VMware Ready

Bain Capital Investors Llc decreased its stake in Genpact Limited (G) by 20.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bain Capital Investors Llc sold 8.50M shares as the company’s stock rose 11.12% . The institutional investor held 32.04 million shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 billion, down from 40.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bain Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Genpact Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $40.12. About 841,104 shares traded. Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has risen 31.43% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical G News: 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q Net $64.7M; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 37C; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 10; 05/03/2018 Genpact Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.73, REV VIEW $2.97 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT 1Q REV. $689M, EST. $680.8M; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.93 BLN TO $3.0 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q Rev $688.9M; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS $1.70 to $1.74; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.72 TO $1.76, EST. $1.73

Analysts await VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.15 EPS, down 2.54% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.18 per share. VMW’s profit will be $470.59 million for 30.84 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by VMware, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.66% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold VMW shares while 130 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 70.43 million shares or 0.01% more from 70.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca holds 0% or 300 shares in its portfolio. Wright Service Incorporated holds 1.12% or 15,308 shares. Alps Advisors has invested 0% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldg accumulated 15,081 shares. Synovus Finance has 0% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). 7,428 were accumulated by First Republic Inv Mngmt Inc. Cibc Asset owns 17,174 shares. Dodge And Cox holds 19,700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna International Grp Llp has invested 0.01% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). 34,352 were accumulated by Teacher Retirement System Of Texas. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur has 0.23% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 8,457 shares. Jag Management Lc invested 3.45% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Cypress Asset Management Inc Tx accumulated 1,600 shares. 11,254 are held by Jennison Associate Ltd Liability. 1.38 million are owned by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Godsey & Gibb Associates, which manages about $634.16M and $658.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 7,815 shares to 357,004 shares, valued at $15.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 17,674 shares in the quarter, for a total of 396,933 shares, and has risen its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).

