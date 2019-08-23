Bain Capital Investors Cut Genpact Limited (G) Position by $297.51 Million; Share Price Rose; Kcm Investment Advisors Has Boosted Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stake by $370,540

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 68.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc bought 1,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 4,782 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $918,000, up from 2,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $202.42. About 1.25 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 21/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs economists said they believe trade policy risks are at a near-term peak, but a U.S. withdraw from NAFTA looks unlikely; 10/05/2018 – GOLDMAN’S WALDRON SAYS M&A ENVIRONMENT `FEELS QUITE GOOD’ NOW; 22/05/2018 – Amazon has vast potential to expand in the financial services field, but it’s unlikely to build a “standalone” banking operation anytime soon, according to Goldman Sachs; 15/05/2018 – Mallinckrodt Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 12/04/2018 – This Goldman report on gene editing/CAR-T is fascinating. Cold math on a hot market. And China is pushing out front; 19/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SEES “A MEANINGFUL FLATTENING” OF U.S. YIELD CURVE IN COMING YEARS BUT DOESN’T EXPECT IT TO INVERT THIS CYCLE; 22/03/2018 – Goldman alumni set up $1 bln macro fund with focus on commodities; 12/03/2018 – The Cable – Markets, Goldman Sachs & U.S. Treasury Auctions; 05/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS, JPMORGAN, SULLIVAN & CROMWELL AND LEGANCE ADVISING ON SPIN-OFF; 09/03/2018 – New York Post: Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein is reportedly prepping his exit

Bain Capital Investors Llc decreased its stake in Genpact Limited (G) by 20.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bain Capital Investors Llc sold 8.50M shares as the company’s stock rose 11.12% . The institutional investor held 32.04M shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13B, down from 40.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bain Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Genpact Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $40.57. About 919,064 shares traded. Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has risen 31.43% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical G News: 05/03/2018 Genpact Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.73, REV VIEW $2.97 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.93 BLN TO $3.0 BLN; 27/03/2018 – ENERGOUS CORP – COMPANY ALSO ADDS TWO ADDITIONAL NEW BOARD MEMBERS; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q Net $64.7M; 17/05/2018 – Times of India: Genpact co may get Hexaware, Mphasis bids; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Sees FY Rev $2.93B-$3B; 27/03/2018 – Energous Corporation Appoints Robert J. Griffin as Chairman of the Board; 15/05/2018 – Banks Caught Between a Rock and a Digital Place in Their Transformation Journeys, Finds Genpact Research; 14/05/2018 – Everest Group Names Genpact a Leader and Star Performer in Supply Chain Management

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.95 billion and $1.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 8,454 shares to 8,400 shares, valued at $362,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,002 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 186,647 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 146 are held by Webster Bank & Trust N A. Zweig has 0.48% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 22,700 shares. Eagle Capital Mgmt Lc reported 6.21M shares or 4.52% of all its holdings. Renaissance Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 144,332 shares. Delphi Mgmt Ma owns 7,154 shares. 678,207 were accumulated by Okumus Fund Mgmt. Becker Mgmt reported 133,840 shares. Bank & Trust Of America De accumulated 3.60M shares or 0.11% of the stock. Westend Advsrs Ltd invested in 26 shares. Compton Management Ri invested in 0.77% or 9,204 shares. Moreover, Regentatlantic Limited Liability has 0.23% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Moreover, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc has 0.04% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Rampart Investment Mngmt Limited has 0.07% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Tiemann Advsrs Limited Liability owns 2,189 shares. Premier Asset, Illinois-based fund reported 49,220 shares.

