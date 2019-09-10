Baillie Gifford & Company Stake in Bancolombia Pref Adr (CIB) Has Raised as Share Price Declined; Strategic Global Advisors Has Increased Electronic Arts (EA) Stake by $1.83 Million

Baillie Gifford & Company increased its stake in Bancolombia Pref Adr (CIB) by 50.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baillie Gifford & Company bought 282,223 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.50% . The institutional investor held 845,117 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.15M, up from 562,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baillie Gifford & Company who had been investing in Bancolombia Pref Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $49.08. About 310,216 shares traded or 19.75% up from the average. Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) has risen 5.66% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.66% the S&P500.

Strategic Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 61.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Global Advisors Llc bought 18,137 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 47,611 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84 million, up from 29,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $99.08. About 3.12M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Israeli Group Adds to EA’s Focus on Advanced Technologies; 19/04/2018 – DJ Electronic Arts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EA); 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $158 FROM $138; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Net Bookings About $5.55B; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ELECTRONIC ARTS, INC.’S Baa2 SR UNSECURED; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET BOOKINGS IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.55 BILLION; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS LAURA MIELE WILL BECOME CO’S CHIEF STUDIOS OFFICER; 20/03/2018 – S&P: Stable Rating Outlook Reflects View EA’s Leverage Will Remain Under 1.5x; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Electronic Arts Inc. To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable

Strategic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $714.87 million and $475.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,048 shares to 34,324 shares, valued at $6.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 10,090 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,385 shares, and cut its stake in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dowling Yahnke Ltd Liability Co reported 5,505 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. New York-based Maplelane Cap Ltd Liability has invested 0.71% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Ci Incorporated has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Natl Asset owns 0.03% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 2,532 shares. Vision Cap Mngmt Inc accumulated 26,902 shares or 0.76% of the stock. Old Bank In has invested 0.08% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Moreover, Focused Wealth Mngmt has 0.12% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Landscape Capital Mgmt Ltd Company holds 26,582 shares. Piedmont Invest Inc reported 26,402 shares. Etrade Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Arrow Finance accumulated 55 shares. Conning invested in 0.02% or 6,231 shares. Advsrs Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 28,885 shares. Umb Bank N A Mo owns 0.03% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 8,139 shares. Cleararc Inc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 7,268 shares.

Baillie Gifford & Company, which manages about $91.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wix Com (NASDAQ:WIX) by 153,905 shares to 2.47 million shares, valued at $298.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zillow Group Inc Class A (NASDAQ:Z) by 25,643 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.08M shares, and cut its stake in Ferrari Nv.