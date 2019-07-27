Baillie Gifford & Company Has Boosted Heico ‘A’ (HEI.A) Position By $1.63 Million; Stonecastle Financial (BANX) Has 0.85 Sentiment

Stonecastle Financial Corp (BANX) investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 11 investment managers increased or opened new equity positions, while 13 decreased and sold their equity positions in Stonecastle Financial Corp. The investment managers in our database now possess: 1.64 million shares, up from 1.59 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Stonecastle Financial Corp in top ten equity positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 3 Reduced: 10 Increased: 8 New Position: 3.

Baillie Gifford & Company increased Heico ‘A’ (HEI.A) stake by 1.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Baillie Gifford & Company acquired 19,458 shares as Heico ‘A’ (HEI.A)’s stock 0.00%. The Baillie Gifford & Company holds 1.02 million shares with $85.92M value, up from 1.00 million last quarter. Heico ‘A’ now has $16.16B valuation. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $108.24. About 197,804 shares traded. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A) has risen 42.87% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.44% the S&P500.

Baillie Gifford & Company decreased Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) stake by 488,682 shares to 23.88 million valued at $827.54M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) stake by 102,991 shares and now owns 15.98 million shares. Hdfc Bank Adr (NYSE:HDB) was reduced too.

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. The company has market cap of $144.21 million. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. It has a 12.88 P/E ratio. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector.

Analysts await StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.38 EPS, down 5.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.4 per share. BANX’s profit will be $2.49M for 14.47 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by StoneCastle Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

The stock increased 1.52% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $22. About 12,497 shares traded or 41.95% up from the average. StoneCastle Financial Corp. (BANX) has risen 1.66% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BANX News: 09/03/2018 StoneCastle Financial Corp. Announces Cash Distribution of $0.38 per Share for First Quarter 2018; 03/05/2018 – StoneCastle Financial 1Q Net Asset Value $21.58/Share; 18/04/2018 – StoneCastle Cash Management, LLC Reports Record Asset and Account Levels

Greenwich Investment Management Inc. holds 3.88% of its portfolio in StoneCastle Financial Corp. for 168,286 shares. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owns 422,637 shares or 0.77% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Oxbow Advisors Llc has 0.73% invested in the company for 281,207 shares. The Illinois-based Bard Associates Inc has invested 0.21% in the stock. Hilton Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 54,833 shares.