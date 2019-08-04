Baillie Gifford & Company Has Raised Its Myriad Genetics (MYGN) Holding by $1.84 Million; Stock Price Declined; Deere & Co (DE) Holding Upped by Columbus Circle Investors

Baillie Gifford & Company increased its stake in Myriad Genetics Inc (MYGN) by 0.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baillie Gifford & Company bought 55,642 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.71% . The institutional investor held 9.54 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $316.75M, up from 9.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baillie Gifford & Company who had been investing in Myriad Genetics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.60% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $47.08. About 3.92M shares traded or 213.19% up from the average. Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) has declined 31.84% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.84% the S&P500. Some Historical MYGN News: 26/05/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Shareholder Class Action Against Myriad Genetics, Inc. – MYGN; 19/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to; 07/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics: Data Show 50% Improvement in Remission and 30 % Improvement in Response for GeneSight Versus Treatment as Usual; 29/05/2018 – ECB vs Italy, China Slowdown, Myriad Faces of Trudeau: Eco Day; 31/05/2018 – GeneSight® Guided Treatment Significantly Improves Outcomes for Patients with Major Depression Treated in the Primary Care Set; 15/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.19-Adj EPS $1.21; 11/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Myriad Genetics, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead; 22/05/2018 – Books: Her World’s Made Of Myriad Stories; 16/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Myriad Genetics, Inc. Investors (MYGN)

Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 5.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors bought 14,061 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 263,281 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.08M, up from 249,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $158.7. About 2.19M shares traded or 0.49% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 12/03/2018 – DEERE & CO REPORTS FEB. 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA AG COMBINES UP MORE THAN THE INDUSTRY; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS AGCO’S BAA3 DEBT RATING; OUTLOOK IS STABLE; 18/05/2018 – DEERE CFO CONFIDENT COST REDUCTION ACTIONS TO OFFSET INFLATION; 15/05/2018 – Cubist Adds GoDaddy, Exits Deere, Buys More Agilent: 13F; 30/04/2018 – John Deere and Tata sign potentially groundbreaking deal in Nigeria; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS INVENTORIES AT LEVELS NOT SEEN SINCE 2012; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co Sees FY Equipment Sales Up 30%; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – DEERE RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA AG COMBINES IN APRIL 2018 WERE UP MORE THAN INDUSTRY; 21/03/2018 – Deere Is On the Hunt for More Deals in Precision Agriculture; 12/03/2018 – DEERE & CO REPORTS FEB. 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR EU 28 AG COMBINES DOWN DOUBLE DIGITS

