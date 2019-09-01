Baillie Gifford & Company Has Trimmed Howard Hughes (HHC) Stake By $676,610; Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Had 1 Bullish Analysts

Baillie Gifford & Company decreased Howard Hughes (HHC) stake by 0.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Baillie Gifford & Company sold 6,151 shares as Howard Hughes (HHC)’s stock rose 22.64%. The Baillie Gifford & Company holds 1.72 million shares with $189.24M value, down from 1.73M last quarter. Howard Hughes now has $5.41 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $126.27. About 132,422 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500. Some Historical HHC News: 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q Core FFO/Shr $1.02; 25/04/2018 – The Howard Hughes Corporation® Issues Letter To Shareholders; 02/05/2018 – Howard Hughes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Howard Hughes Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HHC); 15/03/2018 – Howard Hughes at Tour Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q EPS 3c; 14/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Full Artist Lineup For Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 27/03/2018 – iStar Announces New Senior Executive Hire and Change in Chief Financial Officer Position; 01/05/2018 – HOWARD HUGHES 1Q REV. $161.7M, EST. $266.5M (2 EST.); 08/03/2018 Howard Hughes Tour Scheduled By JMP Securities for Mar. 15-16

Among 2 analysts covering Spectris PLC (LON:SXS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Spectris PLC has GBX 3000 highest and GBX 2200 lowest target. GBX 2720’s average target is 17.70% above currents GBX 2311 stock price. Spectris PLC had 25 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs downgraded Spectris plc (LON:SXS) on Tuesday, March 26 to “Sell” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS on Tuesday, June 11 with “Sell”. On Thursday, May 16 the stock rating was upgraded by Numis Securities to “Add”. Peel Hunt maintained the shares of SXS in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Add” rating. See Spectris plc (LON:SXS) latest ratings:

30/07/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Hold Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 2345.00 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 2845.00 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 3200.00 Maintain

22/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 2845.00 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 2845.00 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2960.00 Maintain

11/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 2800.00 Downgrade

10/07/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 2200.00 Maintain

08/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 2845.00 Maintain

Another recent and important Spectris plc (LON:SXS) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “A Closer Look At Spectris plc’s (LON:SXS) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company has market cap of 2.65 billion GBP. It operates through four divisions: Materials Analysis, Test and Measurement, In-line Instrumentation, and Industrial Controls. It has a 55.96 P/E ratio. The Materials Analysis segment provides services and products, which enable clients to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process.

The stock increased 0.17% or GBX 4 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 2311. About 251,096 shares traded. Spectris plc (LON:SXS) has 0.00% since September 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Don’t Sell The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bill Ackman Comments on The Howard Hughes Corp – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Howard Hughes Hit a Home Run in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “StreetInsider Deal Watch 08/30 – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Baillie Gifford & Company increased Teradyne (NYSE:TER) stake by 12,694 shares to 8.58M valued at $341.68 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) stake by 20,861 shares and now owns 374,305 shares. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was raised too.