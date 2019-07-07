Baillie Gifford & Company Boosted Its Ipg Photonics (IPGP) Stake by $1.81 Million; Shares Declined; Seatown Holdings Trimmed Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Position by $4.34 Million

Baillie Gifford & Company increased its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (IPGP) by 4.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baillie Gifford & Company bought 12,007 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 276,383 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.95M, up from 264,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baillie Gifford & Company who had been investing in Ipg Photonics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.32% or $6.72 during the last trading session, reaching $149. About 438,981 shares traded. IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) has declined 42.45% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.88% the S&P500. Some Historical IPGP News: 14/05/2018 – IPG Photonics at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Today; 29/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – BRIDGEWATER EXITED COST, CMG, ROST, LULU, IPG IN 1Q: 13F; 16/05/2018 – IPG Photonics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 01/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Sees 2Q EPS $2.05-EPS $2.35; 12/04/2018 – Agency Spy: Initiative L.A. Wins Amazon Studios Media Business as IPG Consolidates the Larger Amazon Account; 01/05/2018 – IPG Photonics 1Q EPS $1.93; 16/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 27/04/2018 – IPG Says ‘Bleeding’ From Consumer-Good Ad Spending Cuts Is Slowing; 01/05/2018 – IPG PHOTONICS 1Q EPS $1.93, EST. $1.81

Seatown Holdings decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 26.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings sold 155,138 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 440,520 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.52M, down from 595,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.17. About 1.06M shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 2.46% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – PRESIDENT AND COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED FROM COMPANY, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO DOESN’T PLAN TO PURSUE CROUCH REPLACEMENT IN NEAR TERM; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – ZAYO TO ADVANCE EVALUATION OF REIT CONVERSION; 02/04/2018 – Wireless Carrier Selects Zayo for Significant National Expansion; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO: $500M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 24/05/2018 – Fairbanks Energy Services Helps Zayo Significantly Reduce Energy Consumption at Three zColo Data Centers

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold IPGP shares while 123 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 32.72 million shares or 3.44% less from 33.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ima Wealth Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP). Axa holds 440,814 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Macquarie Group Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP). Logan Capital Management Inc holds 54,534 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Prudential Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP). State Street Corp owns 1.41M shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd holds 100,412 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 1.95% in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP). 4,984 are held by Twin Tree Management Ltd Partnership. New York-based Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 0.21% in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP). First Interstate Comml Bank holds 0.04% in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) or 1,250 shares. American & Mngmt has invested 0.28% in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP). Johnson Financial Group reported 250 shares. 5,395 were accumulated by Amalgamated Fincl Bank. Hartford Investment Mgmt holds 0.02% in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) or 3,791 shares.

Baillie Gifford & Company, which manages about $91.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Copa Holdings S A (NYSE:CPA) by 41,015 shares to 3.16M shares, valued at $254.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 9,681 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.92M shares, and cut its stake in Ferrari Nv.

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.15 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.18 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $35.34M for 55.28 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Seatown Holdings, which manages about $848.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 180,000 shares to 194,151 shares, valued at $32.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset owns 26,760 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt holds 35,560 shares. Davidson Advsrs, a Montana-based fund reported 931,808 shares. 200,673 are held by V3 Lp. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.08% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) or 27,332 shares. Numerixs Inv Techs reported 39,048 shares. Harber Asset Management Ltd Llc invested in 2.49% or 308,205 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Of Vermont invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Parkside Bankshares has 29 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Ltd stated it has 3,170 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Invesco Ltd reported 256,085 shares. Kings Point Capital Mngmt invested in 380 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Verition Fund Management Limited accumulated 0.01% or 11,470 shares.