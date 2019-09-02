Baillie Gifford & Company Increased By $1.24 Million Its Digimarc (DMRC) Holding; Sessa Capital Im LP Decreased Groupon (GRPN) Holding By $11.53 Million

Baillie Gifford & Company increased Digimarc (DMRC) stake by 8.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Baillie Gifford & Company acquired 39,894 shares as Digimarc (DMRC)’s stock rose 36.50%. The Baillie Gifford & Company holds 517,714 shares with $16.25 million value, up from 477,820 last quarter. Digimarc now has $480.07M valuation. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $39.54. About 56,180 shares traded. Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC) has risen 50.35% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.35% the S&P500. Some Historical DMRC News: 01/05/2018 – Digimarc Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 21/04/2018 – DJ Digimarc Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DMRC); 05/03/2018 Digimarc Showcases Digimarc Barcode at Largest Retail Exhibition in Japan; 27/04/2018 – DIGIMARC CORP – ANNOUNCED A NEW 15-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft and Digimarc Partner to Integrate Scanning Software in Windows® 10 Operating System; 11/05/2018 – Digimarc Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 15/05/2018 – Polar Asset Management Partners Exits Position in Digimarc; 30/04/2018 – Digimarc Presenting at Conference May 30; 09/04/2018 – Digimarc Guardian Unveils Piracy Impact Service at London Book Fair; 25/04/2018 – Digimarc 1Q Loss/Shr 72c

Sessa Capital Im Lp decreased Groupon Inc (GRPN) stake by 55.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sessa Capital Im Lp sold 3.84 million shares as Groupon Inc (GRPN)’s stock declined 13.46%. The Sessa Capital Im Lp holds 3.11M shares with $11.03 million value, down from 6.95M last quarter. Groupon Inc now has $1.35B valuation. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.48. About 5.28 million shares traded. Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has declined 34.51% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 14/03/2018 – Groupon Recognizes the Top 10 Cities with the Friendliest Local Businesses; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-UPS goes Groupon, launching discounts for retailers; 10/05/2018 – GROUPON INC GRPN.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.75 FROM $5.50; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON 1Q REV. $626.5M, EST. $603.9M; 17/05/2018 – Uber Had Hired Jeff Holden From Groupon in 2014; 09/03/2018 Groupon Renews Lease for Kentucky Goods Fulfillment Center; 08/05/2018 – GROUPON SAYS ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC DELIVERY PARTNERSHIP WITH GRUBHUB IS NOW LIVE IN CHICAGO; 01/05/2018 – Groupon Acquires Cloud Savings Company, Ltd; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON ENDS ITS CONFERENCE CALL; 01/05/2018 – GROUPON BUYS CLOUD SAVINGS CO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold DMRC shares while 16 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 6.24 million shares or 2.08% less from 6.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lagoda Mgmt Lp stated it has 11.06% in Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC). Art Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 10,916 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Legal & General Group Public Ltd has invested 0% in Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC). California Public Employees Retirement System accumulated 0% or 110,700 shares. Baillie Gifford invested 0.02% in Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC). Citigroup Inc accumulated 0% or 8,161 shares. Wasatch stated it has 140,094 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 6,470 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bankshares Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 124 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% in Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC). Moreover, Salem Investment Counselors has 0% invested in Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC) for 300 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag holds 14,113 shares. Primecap Mgmt Ca owns 417,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Jane Street Ltd Co reported 10,611 shares. Moreover, Lenox Wealth Mgmt Inc has 0% invested in Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC) for 100 shares.

Baillie Gifford & Company decreased Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) stake by 997,806 shares to 5.13 million valued at $989.30M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Now Inc/De (NYSE:DNOW) stake by 238,727 shares and now owns 15.45 million shares. Wayfair Inc Class A (NYSE:W) was reduced too.

Analysts await Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.01 EPS, down 150.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $-0.02 actual EPS reported by Groupon, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.