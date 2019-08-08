Baillie Gifford & Company Has Boosted Its Stake in Moody’s (MCO) as Market Value Rose; Rr Advisors Cut Its Voc Energy Trust (Put) (VOC) Stake as Valuation Declined

Baillie Gifford & Company increased its stake in Moody’s Corp (MCO) by 0.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baillie Gifford & Company bought 17,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The institutional investor held 6.01 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09B, up from 5.99M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baillie Gifford & Company who had been investing in Moody’s Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $208.25. About 588,007 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 17/05/2018 – NOCs Retain Cost, Spending Caps as Oil Recovers: Moody’s — Market Talk; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Live Nation’s Notes B1, Affirms Ba3 Stable Cfr; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 To Gulf Shores Al’s $37.3m Go Warrants, Series 2018; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Five Classes Of Notes Issued By Galaxy Xxix Clo, Ltd; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Confirms Gtt’s B2 Cfr, Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Corporation Reports Results for First Quarter 2018; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 Rating To Pnm Resources Senior Unsecured Notes; Outlook Positive; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Flowers’ Baa2 Rating; Outlook Remains Stable; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s Sees Increased Risk of External Shock Crystallizing Given Turkey’s Wide Current Account Deficits; 30/04/2018 – Correction To Text, April 11, 2018 Release: Moody’s Downgrades Bdmg, Affirms Desenvolve Sp’s Ratings; Changes Outlook To Stable

Rr Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Voc Energy Trust (Put) (VOC) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.69% . The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $570,000, down from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Voc Energy Trust (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.36 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.08. About 56,689 shares traded or 4.59% up from the average. VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) has declined 4.68% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.68% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Invs Ltd Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Vontobel Asset Management Inc owns 0.13% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 86,491 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 1.50M shares. Jnba Financial Advsr holds 0.01% or 310 shares in its portfolio. Capital International Sarl holds 0.68% or 30,150 shares in its portfolio. Manchester Ltd has 0.01% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 413 shares. Whittier Tru owns 9,406 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. 422,689 were accumulated by State Common Retirement Fund. Price T Rowe Md has 0.02% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 656,205 shares. Group invested in 0.05% or 67,320 shares. Highland Mngmt Lc reported 2,000 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Dnb Asset Mngmt As, a Norway-based fund reported 17,847 shares. Moreover, Ativo Cap Management Ltd Llc has 0.66% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 8,680 shares. Fmr Lc reported 4.58 million shares. Moreover, Davis Cap Prns Limited Liability Co has 3.17% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO).

More notable recent Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “A Preview Of Moody’s Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Moodyâ€™s Gained 39.5% in the First Half of 2019 – Motley Fool” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Moody’s Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Moody’s Corporation’s (NYSE:MCO) 1.0% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Moody’s: Wait And Buy With Conviction On Downcycle – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Baillie Gifford & Company, which manages about $91.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 176,792 shares to 9.18M shares, valued at $637.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ryanair Adr by 188,367 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.60M shares, and cut its stake in Wix Com (NASDAQ:WIX).

Rr Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $902.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 61,000 shares to 2.57 million shares, valued at $106.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 306,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.68M shares, and has risen its stake in Genesis Energy Lp Houston Com (NYSE:GEL).