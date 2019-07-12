Baillie Gifford & Company Upped Its Abiomed (ABMD) Holding by $3.58 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Raymond James & Associates Lifted Its Holding in Ppl (PPL) as Stock Value Declined

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 6.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates bought 184,424 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.84% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.88 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.51M, up from 2.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $30.22. About 1.93M shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 10.85% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 08/05/2018 – PPL Corp 55 Million Share Offering Priced at $27 Each; 15/05/2018 – Kempen Adds PPL, Exits Tapestry, Cuts New York Community: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPERATIONS FORECAST RANGE OF $2.20 TO $2.40 PER SHARE; 16/05/2018 – Scandinavian Investors Buy PPL, Southern; Sell Infosys: 13F; 08/05/2018 – PPL TO ISSUE-SELL TO FORWARD COUNTERPARTIES 55M SHRS; 30/04/2018 – PPL Corporation supportive of Ofgem decision to forgo mid-period review; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES $2,126 MLN VS $1,951 MLN; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Net $452M; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.31 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Baillie Gifford & Company increased its stake in Abiomed (ABMD) by 1.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baillie Gifford & Company bought 12,572 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.08 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $308.85 million, up from 1.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baillie Gifford & Company who had been investing in Abiomed for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $4.04 during the last trading session, reaching $262.05. About 320,749 shares traded. Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) has declined 30.88% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ABMD News: 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED INC ABMD.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $740 MLN TO $770 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Winslow Capital Buys New 1.8% Position in Abiomed; 04/04/2018 – ABIOMED REPORTS EUROPEAN APPROVAL (CE MARKING) FOR IMPELLA 5.5™; 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED 4Q EPS 80C, EST. 64C; 30/03/2018 – Abiomed to Appoint New Chief Fincl Officer Todd A. Trapp; 30/03/2018 – ABIOMED TO NAME NEW CFO TODD A. TRAPP; 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED 4Q REV. $174.4M, EST. $164.4M; 02/04/2018 – ABIOMED GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR IMPELLA CP® WITH SMARTASSIST™ & O; 05/04/2018 – Abiomed Announces European Approval (CE Marking) for lmpella 5.5(TM) and First Patient Treated at University Heart Center Hamburg; 03/05/2018 – Abiomed Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc for May. 10

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ABMD shares while 138 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 37.49 million shares or 9.05% less from 41.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Limited holds 13,061 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2.06 million shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 8 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 5,274 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) for 1,228 shares. 1,921 are held by Juncture Wealth Strategies Ltd Liability Company. Stanley owns 12,951 shares. Eaton Vance holds 80,924 shares. 37 were reported by Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Australia. Jennison Associate Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.01% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Blackrock owns 3.10 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 27,235 were accumulated by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Company stated it has 1,743 shares. 543,768 are owned by Waddell Reed Fincl Inc. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.04% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) or 58,706 shares.

Baillie Gifford & Company, which manages about $91.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 18,124 shares to 5.87 million shares, valued at $1.38B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sohu.Com by 38,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,140 shares, and cut its stake in Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI).

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $26.14 million activity. Shares for $8.44M were sold by Weber David M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bp Public Limited Co owns 169,000 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory holds 0.13% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) or 41,768 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has 0.01% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Williams Jones And Associates Lc owns 16,794 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Victory Capital reported 660,019 shares stake. Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 0.03% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 2.25 million shares. Hartford Inv holds 0.1% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 111,462 shares. Prudential Fincl owns 1.50 million shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd invested 0.08% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). 212 are held by Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Pure Financial Advisors has invested 0.06% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.08% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 939,067 shares. The California-based Lpl Financial Lc has invested 0.04% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gp Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Cap International Investors has invested 0.01% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL).