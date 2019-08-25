Baillie Gifford & Company Has Cut Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) by $55.32 Million; Procter And Gamble Company (PG) Shareholder Spectrum Asset Management Nb Has Cut Position by $330,720

Baillie Gifford & Company decreased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) by 41.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baillie Gifford & Company sold 302,317 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 424,845 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.15M, down from 727,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baillie Gifford & Company who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $4.06 during the last trading session, reaching $180.18. About 882,435 shares traded. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has declined 4.47% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 27/04/2018 – A Phase III race. Yes! Vertex’s rapid-fire PhIII program hits a roadblock at the FDA. Will regulators force rival Galapagos to slow down too? $VRTX $GLPG; 18/04/2018 – Vertex Announces Integration with Episerver; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.76; 19/03/2018 – Industry Veteran Mike Bernard Joins Vertex Chief Tax Office; 29/03/2018 – Vertex Appoints Kimberly White as Chief Commun Officer; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX BEGINS PHASE 3 STUDIES OF VX-445, TEZACAFTOR & IVACAFTOR; 11/05/2018 – VERTEX RESOURCE GROUP LTD. ANNOUNCES $70 MILLION SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES; 04/04/2018 – Q-STATE BIOSCIENCES & VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS ENTER PACT; 04/04/2018 – Q-STATE & VERTEX IN DRUG DISCOVERY PACT FOR OPTOPATCH PLATFORM; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals 1Q Net $210.3M

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Company (PG) by 21.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb sold 3,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 11,328 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18M, down from 14,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $293.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $117.32. About 7.10M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.64, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold VRTX shares while 159 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 236.79 million shares or 1.21% less from 239.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 0% or 2,421 shares. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Com (Trc) has invested 0.07% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Puzo Michael J has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Martingale Asset Mgmt LP invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Natl Pension Serv reported 0.2% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Fred Alger Management has 1.37 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mgmt has invested 0.7% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Opus Point Partners Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 8,074 shares stake. Kistler accumulated 601 shares or 0.05% of the stock. The Texas-based Hwg LP has invested 0% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). M&T Savings Bank Corp holds 0.02% or 24,901 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Lc reported 0% stake. C World Wide Grp A S reported 0.16% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt holds 34,127 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Jefferies Group Limited Liability Corporation holds 5,493 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Baillie Gifford & Company, which manages about $91.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xylem (NYSE:XYL) by 16,234 shares to 156,570 shares, valued at $12.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Heico ‘A’ (NYSE:HEI.A) by 19,458 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.02M shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).