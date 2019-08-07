Baillie Gifford & Company Has Increased Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) Holding; Peapack Gladstone Financial Has Decreased Its Blackstone Group LP (BX) Holding

Baillie Gifford & Company increased Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) stake by 1.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Baillie Gifford & Company acquired 9,510 shares as Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO)’s stock declined 9.55%. The Baillie Gifford & Company holds 872,225 shares with $58.82M value, up from 862,715 last quarter. Agios Pharmaceuticals now has $2.54B valuation. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $40.33. About 57,625 shares traded. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) has declined 43.99% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AGIO News: 16/05/2018 – Agios to Present New Clinical Data from its IDH Programs at ASCO; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio completes recruitment into first stage of Phase II NSCLC trial with selective AXL inhibitor bemcentinib combined with KEYTRUDA®; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech Collaborates With USC Using Pelareorep in Combination With Keytruda, Velcade and Dexamethasone to Treat Multiple Myeloma; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN; 31/05/2018 – Medivir: Phase I/II study design of birinapant in combination with Keytruda® to be presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type Il Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and Platinum Chemotherapy as First-Line Therapy in Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC, Based on Phase 3…; 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT PREVIOUSLY OBSERVED IN LUNG CANCER; 13/04/2018 – OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB), FIRST PD-1 INHIBITOR TO DEMONSTRATE SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT COMPARED WITH CHEMOTHERAPY IN A PREDOMINANTLY CHINESE POPULATION WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER…; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously Treated Patients with Small Cell Lung Cancer and Grants Priority Review

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased Blackstone Group Lp (BX) stake by 21.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp analyzed 9,664 shares as Blackstone Group Lp (BX)'s stock rose 20.40%. The Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp holds 35,496 shares with $1.24M value, down from 45,160 last quarter. Blackstone Group Lp now has $56.69 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $45.2. About 1.15 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500.

Analysts await The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, down 22.37% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.76 per share. BX’s profit will be $740.02M for 19.15 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by The Blackstone Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.51% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Blackstone Group had 11 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 9 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, June 5 with “Overweight”. The stock of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 22 by Oppenheimer.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Ltd invested 0.02% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Janney Ltd Co invested in 5,750 shares. Adell Harriman And Carpenter accumulated 300,145 shares. M&T Commercial Bank Corporation accumulated 0.02% or 112,631 shares. Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi reported 560,264 shares. Riverpark Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 4.4% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Atwood Palmer reported 115 shares. St Johns Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 195 shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Company has 0.4% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Tiaa Cref Management Limited holds 0.04% or 1.55M shares. New Vernon Mngmt Lc invested in 1.11% or 13,201 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada Incorporated has 0.03% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 12,295 shares. 150,000 were reported by Ulysses Ltd. United Kingdom-based Polar Cap Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.09% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Ashford Mngmt reported 10,800 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) stake by 19,689 shares to 71,112 valued at $9.39 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) stake by 2,664 shares and now owns 31,222 shares. General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) was raised too.

