Baillie Gifford & Company Has Trimmed Position in Autohome (ATHM) as Share Value Declined; Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Stake in Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Cut as Stock Price Rose

Baillie Gifford & Company decreased its stake in Autohome Inc (ATHM) by 0.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baillie Gifford & Company sold 32,985 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.31% . The institutional investor held 3.35 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $351.69 million, down from 3.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baillie Gifford & Company who had been investing in Autohome Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.55B market cap company. The stock increased 2.86% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $80.93. About 382,386 shares traded. Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) has declined 15.03% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ATHM News: 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME 1Q ADJ EPS 4.36 YUAN, EST. 3.75 YUAN; 09/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $92; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q EBITDA $416.96M; 30/05/2018 – Autohome Hits Record Since 2013 IPO: Chinese ADRs Wednesday; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q Net $327.4M; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q EPS $2.80; 07/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $73; 15/05/2018 – Orbis Allan Gray Adds Autohome, Exits AIG: 13F; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR RMB 4.36; 19/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH OUTPERFORM, TARGET PRICE OF $102

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 50.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd sold 47,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 46,314 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.39M, down from 93,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $58.04. About 4.23 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 14/03/2018 – VIRGIN ATLANTIC CEO SEES DEAL FOR AIR FRANCE-KLM AIRF.PA TO BUY A STAKE IN IT COMPLETING IN EARLY 2019; 27/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.305 PER SHARE; 15/05/2018 – DELTA CFO WEBCAST AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE CONCLUDES; 29/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – Virgin Atlantic bets on more legroom in economy in trans-Atlantic battle; 20/04/2018 – U.S., Europe order emergency checks on engine type in Southwest accident; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 Rating To Delta Air Lines’ New Senior Unsecured Notes; 05/04/2018 – DELTA SPOKESMAN MORGAN DURRANT COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 03/04/2018 – DELTA MARCH TRAFFIC UP 4.3%; 12/04/2018 – DELTA SEES DOUBLE-DIGIT INCREASES IN PREMIUM SEATS THIS YEAR

Baillie Gifford & Company, which manages about $91.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rubius Therapeutics Inc by 76,655 shares to 4.13 million shares, valued at $74.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cyberark Software Ltd by 15,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 331,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Trupanion (NYSE:TRUP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64 billion and $10.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 35,932 shares to 63,209 shares, valued at $7.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in W P Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 7,718 shares in the quarter, for a total of 184,368 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).