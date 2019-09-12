Baillie Gifford & Company Lowered Varian Medical Systems (VAR) Position; Newpark Resources (NR) Has 1.14 Sentiment

Baillie Gifford & Company decreased Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR) stake by 33.48% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Baillie Gifford & Company sold 36,465 shares as Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR)’s stock declined 12.97%. The Baillie Gifford & Company holds 72,439 shares with $9.86M value, down from 108,904 last quarter. Varian Medical Systems Inc now has $11.34 billion valuation. The stock increased 4.37% or $5.03 during the last trading session, reaching $120.22. About 771,384 shares traded or 17.58% up from the average. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 22/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – DIRECTORS OF SIRTEX CONTINUE TO UNANIMOUSLY SUPPORT AND RECOMMEND VARIAN SCHEME; 04/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N SAYS NOTES RECEIPT OF COMPETING BID BY SIRTEX; 13/03/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – DRAFT SCHEME BOOKLET FOR SCHEME TO SELL CO TO VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC LODGED WITH ASIC ON MARCH 9; 03/04/2018 – Brainlab Announces Interoperability of ExacTrac and Varian’s Edge® System; 04/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – ANY ACQUISITION OF SIRTEX BY CDH WOULD ALSO BE CONDITIONAL ON APPROVAL OF AUSTRALIA’S FOREIGN INVESTMENT REVIEW BOARD; 25/04/2018 – Varian Medical 2Q Rev $729.9M; 22/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – BOARD OF SIRTEX IS CONSIDERING RELATIVE MERITS AND RISKS OF CDH PROPOSAL AND VARIAN SCHEME; 25/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC SEES FY18 NON-GAAP OPERATING EARNINGS AS A PERCENTAGE OF REVENUES RANGE OF 18 PERCENT TO 19 PERCENT; 04/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A 5-YR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF UP TO $1.8 BLN; 25/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $4.43 TO $4.53

Newpark Resources Inc (NR) investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.10, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 72 institutional investors increased and opened new holdings, while 63 reduced and sold their equity positions in Newpark Resources Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 86.45 million shares, down from 101.25 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Newpark Resources Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 24 Reduced: 39 Increased: 50 New Position: 22.

Analysts await Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 4.31% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.16 per share. VAR’s profit will be $114.11M for 24.84 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Varian Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold VAR shares while 171 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 79.69 million shares or 0.67% more from 79.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tctc Holding Limited Liability Corp holds 1,835 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can invested in 76,176 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Raymond James Financial Serv owns 0% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 3,453 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 134,558 shares. Robecosam Ag holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 1,600 shares. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc Mn reported 1.8% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). 798,931 are held by Legal General Grp Inc Public Limited Liability Corporation. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 0.01% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). San Francisco Sentry Investment Gp (Ca) holds 0% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) or 7 shares. Brinker has 16,329 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Jlb Inc reported 81,003 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca has invested 0.16% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Northwestern Mutual Wealth, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 10,014 shares. The Maryland-based Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Sg Americas Securities Llc owns 23,820 shares.

More notable recent Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Varian Medical Systems (VAR) Sees Benefit from Linear Accelerator Tariff Exclusion in China – StreetInsider.com” on September 11, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Mayo Clinic at the Heart of Healthcare With Rising Number of Innovative Collaborations – PRNewswire” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 61% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on July 20, 2019. More interesting news about Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Varian Completes Purchase of Embolic Bead Asset – PRNewswire” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Looking At Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Baillie Gifford & Company increased Xylem (NYSE:XYL) stake by 33,363 shares to 189,933 valued at $15.89M in 2019Q2. It also upped Alphabet Inc Class C stake by 32,481 shares and now owns 2.33M shares. Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) was raised too.

More recent Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Newpark Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:NR) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fluids Business Keeps Newpark Resources Rolling – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Analysts await Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.08 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.08 per share. NR’s profit will be $7.21M for 23.06 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by Newpark Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 60.00% EPS growth.

Newpark Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides services and products primarily to the gas and oil exploration and production industry. The company has market cap of $665.55 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Fluids Systems and Mats and Integrated Services. It has a 33.7 P/E ratio. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling fluids products and technical services for technical drilling projects involving complex subsurface conditions, including horizontal, directional, geologically deep, or deep water drilling.

The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $7.38. About 250,373 shares traded. Newpark Resources, Inc. (NR) has declined 28.02% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.02% the S&P500. Some Historical NR News: 21/05/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES INC NR.N SAYS ANTHONY J. BEST APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 26/04/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 8.0C, EST. 7.6C; 04/04/2018 – Newpark Resources Announces Planned General Counsel Succession; 23/05/2018 – NEWPARK REIT LTD NRLJ.J – FY REVENUE OF 136.5 MLN RAND VS 109.7 MLN RAND YR AGO; 26/04/2018 – Newpark 1Q EPS 8c; 06/03/2018 Newpark Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 21/05/2018 – Newpark Resources Announces Anthony J. Best Named as New Chairman; 21/05/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES NAMES ANTHONY J. BEST NEW CHAIRMAN; 26/04/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES 1Q EPS 8.0C, EST. 7.6C; 21/05/2018 – Newpark Resources Announces New Chairman