Baillie Gifford & Company Decreased Its Royal Crbn.Cruises (RCL) Position by $2.46 Million; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Ironwood Investment Counsel Has Lowered Its Stake as Share Price Rose

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 3.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc sold 4,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 127,556 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.09 million, down from 131,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $3.39 during the last trading session, reaching $141.91. About 9.77M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/05/2018 – Disabled Gamers Get a New Controller From Microsoft; 06/03/2018 – Quorum is a Proud Sponsor of Canada Night NAD’eh at NADA 2018; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT WAS ‘STUPIDITY’ NOT TO BUY MICROSOFT IN THE EARLIER DAYS; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says ‘trust’ will push the company ahead of Amazon and Google in cloud; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY GAMING REVENUE INCREASED 18% (UP 16% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) DRIVEN BY XBOX SOFTWARE; 07/05/2018 – The Verge: Exclusive: The future of Microsoft with Satya Nadella; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 26/03/2018 – Smartsheet competes with Google and Microsoft, among other companies; 05/04/2018 – Agio Launches New Public Cloud and Cybersecurity Offering: SkySuite

Baillie Gifford & Company decreased its stake in Royal Crbn.Cruises (RCL) by 0.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baillie Gifford & Company sold 20,345 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The institutional investor held 4.64M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $561.97M, down from 4.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baillie Gifford & Company who had been investing in Royal Crbn.Cruises for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $112.84. About 74,252 shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q EPS $1.02; 07/05/2018 – This $1 billion cruise ship with a race track hopes to dethrone Carnival and Royal Caribbean; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $8.70-Adj EPS $8.90; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $1.90; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY NET YIELDS WERE UP 4.9% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 7.0% AS-REPORTED); 09/05/2018 – Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Declares Dividend And Announces $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $2.03 BLN VS $2.01 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 09/05/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES DECLARES DIV,: $1B SHR REPURCHASE; 17/05/2018 – Celebrity Cruises Unveils an Ahh-Inspiring Escape at The Spa on Celebrity Edge; 19/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Names Adam Goldstein as Vice Chairman

Analysts await Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.37 earnings per share, up 9.80% or $0.39 from last year’s $3.98 per share. RCL’s profit will be $915.79M for 6.46 P/E if the $4.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.54 actual earnings per share reported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 72.05% EPS growth.

Baillie Gifford & Company, which manages about $94.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Heico ‘A’ (NYSE:HEI.A) by 195,974 shares to 1.22M shares, valued at $125.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 12,708 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.01 million shares, and has risen its stake in Lyft Inc Class A Common.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.36, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold RCL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 150.12 million shares or 3.03% more from 145.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Md Sass Investors invested in 11,500 shares. 79,164 are owned by Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Vontobel Asset Mgmt stated it has 1.27% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). 510 are owned by Hall Laurie J Trustee. Lowe Brockenbrough Co accumulated 6,430 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 4,780 shares or 0% of the stock. Anchor Bolt LP stated it has 320,013 shares or 3.74% of all its holdings. Moreover, Mig Cap Ltd Liability Company has 3.82% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). 3.00 million were reported by Invsts. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 1.89 million shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase reported 4.83 million shares stake. Da Davidson has 9,125 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Parametric Port Lc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). 8,557 were accumulated by Jefferies Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Co.

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $801.32M and $262.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,766 shares to 44,481 shares, valued at $8.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.