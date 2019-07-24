Baillie Gifford & Company Continues to Hold Position in Ambarella (AMBA); Mathes Company Boosted Stake in John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT) as Shares Rose

Baillie Gifford & Company increased its stake in Ambarella (AMBA) by 4.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baillie Gifford & Company bought 17,047 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 394,410 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.04M, up from 377,363 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baillie Gifford & Company who had been investing in Ambarella for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.64B market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $49.95. About 290,306 shares traded. Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) has declined 6.16% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.59% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBA News: 17/05/2018 – Ambarella Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Release New Product Catalog; 23/05/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Receives Patent Pending Status for its Proprietary Design from the U.S. Patent and Trademark O; 25/04/2018 – UPDATE: Ambarella (AMBA) Rumors Mentioned Yesterday at Betaville; 14/05/2018 – Ambarella’s VisLab Marks 20-Year Anniversary of MilleMiglia in Automatico; 11/04/2018 – Ambarella Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ambarella Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMBA); 17/04/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Reports Record Sales from the Release of New Product Catalog

Mathes Company Inc increased its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT) by 13.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mathes Company Inc bought 3,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,505 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99 million, up from 28,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mathes Company Inc who had been investing in John Bean Technologies Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $125.25. About 65,189 shares traded. John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) has risen 29.69% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical JBT News: 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies 1Q Rev $409.2M; 21/04/2018 – DJ John Bean Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JBT); 14/05/2018 – JBT Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – JBT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 34C; 12/04/2018 JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 19/04/2018 – CAFC: JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES v. MORRIS & ASSOCIATES INC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1502 – 2018-04-19; 07/05/2018 – JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies 1Q EPS 4c; 18/05/2018 – Fruits & Vegetable Processing Equipment: 2018 Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Suppliers are Buhler, GEA, JBT, Krones, and Bosch – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.95-Adj EPS $4.15

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold JBT shares while 56 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 32.14 million shares or 2.65% less from 33.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 54,300 are held by Strs Ohio. Camarda Financial Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 29 shares in its portfolio. Ls Inv Limited Liability Company holds 947 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Liability holds 214,795 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Victory Management, a Ohio-based fund reported 3,120 shares. Regions Fincl Corporation owns 0% invested in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) for 33 shares. Foundry Prtnrs Limited Liability Co reported 25,031 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 13,725 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Gabelli Funds Limited Liability invested in 11,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, Alaska-based fund reported 10,623 shares. Mathes Inc holds 32,505 shares. 17,424 were reported by Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Baker Ellis Asset Management Ltd Co has 17,552 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Redmond Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 8,423 shares.

More notable recent John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$14.29, Is Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about John Bean Technologies Corp. – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Themiddlemarket.com published: “M&A wrap: Francisco, Perforce, Clearlake, Gardner Denver, Ingersoll-Rand, Great Hill – Mergers & Acquisitions” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) were released by: Twst.com and their article: “JBT – John Bean Technologies Corporation: JBT Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release – The Wall Street Transcript” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Mathes Company Inc, which manages about $240.09M and $196.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 203 shares to 4,181 shares, valued at $7.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold AMBA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 23.41 million shares or 3.72% more from 22.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0% or 90,570 shares in its portfolio. Symmetry Peak Mngmt Lc has invested 0.19% in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). White Pine Cap Lc holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) for 21,650 shares. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs invested 0.01% in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). Gam Holding Ag invested in 31,338 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). 37,500 were reported by Kennedy Capital. Wellington Mgmt Group Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability (Trc) has 0% invested in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). Granite Inv Ptnrs Lc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). Reilly Fin Advsrs Limited Liability reported 0% in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). Wells Fargo & Company Mn accumulated 78,343 shares. Colorado-based Arrowmark Colorado Limited Company has invested 0.04% in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). Mirae Asset Global Investments Limited holds 0.01% or 23,015 shares.