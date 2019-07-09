Baillie Gifford & Company Cut Its Workday (WDAY) Stake by $191.58 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Ami Asset Management Has Decreased Adobe (ADBE) Stake by $525,882 as Market Value Rose

Ami Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (ADBE) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp sold 1,977 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The hedge fund held 115,944 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.90 million, down from 117,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Adobe Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $304.2. About 1.39 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DIGITAL MEDIA ANNUALIZED RECURRING REVENUE (“ARR”) GREW TO $5.72 BLN EXITING QUARTER, A QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER INCREASE OF $336 MLN; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $225; RATING OUTPERFORM; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Cloud Platform Innovation Showcased at Summit; 02/05/2018 – Skava announces it’s joining the Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA SAYS HILLHOUSE CAPITAL, ASIA-FOCUSED INVESTMENT FIRM, WILL ALSO SELL ITS STAKE IN MAGENTO TO ADOBE; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE TO BUY MAGENTO COMMERCE; 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New U.S. Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS ANALYTICS TOOL FOR AUDIO, INCLUDING PODCASTS; 15/03/2018 – oneAudience Integrates Mobile-Driven Audiences in Adobe Analytics Cloud; 27/03/2018 – Publicis Groupe Named 2018 Adobe Experience Cloud Partner of the Year

Baillie Gifford & Company decreased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 16.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baillie Gifford & Company sold 997,806 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.13 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $989.30M, down from 6.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baillie Gifford & Company who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $218.74. About 1.09 million shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 53.02% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.59% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 11/04/2018 – WORKDAY INC – ANNOUNCED IT IS EXPANDING ITS OPERATIONS INTO ITALY; 11/04/2018 – Workday Continues European Growth with Italy Launch; 08/03/2018 – WORKDAY INC WDAY.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $95; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Software Adds Box, Cuts Workday; 07/03/2018 DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday; 23/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: P.J. Hoffmaster State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 26/04/2018 – Workday Ranks #1 Best Place to Work in the UK; 22/04/2018 – DJ Workday Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDAY); 30/05/2018 – Workday Co-Founder and CEO Aneel Bhusri to Keynote at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 47.83 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Ami Asset Management Corp, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Petiq by 64,577 shares to 437,570 shares, valued at $13.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Green Dot Corp Cl A (NYSE:GDOT) by 62,068 shares in the quarter, for a total of 225,139 shares, and has risen its stake in Dave & Busters Entmt I Com (NASDAQ:PLAY).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $96.39 million activity. GESCHKE CHARLES M sold $4.95M worth of stock. On Friday, February 1 the insider Morris Donna sold $3.45 million. $34.32M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by NARAYEN SHANTANU on Thursday, January 24. 3,000 shares valued at $720,480 were sold by Lewnes Ann on Wednesday, January 30. The insider Parasnis Abhay sold $6.00 million. Shares for $7.39M were sold by Rencher Bradley.

Baillie Gifford & Company, which manages about $91.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd by 15,200 shares to 331,500 shares, valued at $39.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aj Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 50,768 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.19 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ecolab (NYSE:ECL).

Analysts await Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $-0.32 earnings per share, down 14.29% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.28 per share. After $-0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Workday, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.08% negative EPS growth.

