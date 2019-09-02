Baillie Gifford & Company Has Boosted Tsmc Adr (TSM) Position by $10.49 Million; Lsv Asset Management Lifted Its Matson (MATX) Stake by $669,600

Baillie Gifford & Company increased its stake in Tsmc Adr (TSM) by 0.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baillie Gifford & Company bought 262,174 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 26.83M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 billion, up from 26.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baillie Gifford & Company who had been investing in Tsmc Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $42.63. About 5.38M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 19/04/2018 – Taiex Opens Down 1.6%; TSMC Slides 6% After Warning; 25/04/2018 – China’s upstart chip companies aim to topple Samsung, Intel and TSMC; 01/05/2018 – Arm Physical IP to Accelerate Mainstream Mobile and IoT SoC Designs on TSMC 22nm ULP/ULL Platform; 26/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$856 MLN; 27/04/2018 – TSMC to invest $14 billion in R&D at Hsinchu facility; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Tsmc’s Rating To Aa3; Outlook Stable; 15/05/2018 – LONE PINE ADDED DLTR, SBAC, TSM, TMUS, SQ IN 1Q: 13F; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT SEES SEMICONDUCTOR MARKET GROWTH AT 5 PCT; 02/05/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC’s Nanjing plant starts shipment of 12-inch wafers to Bitmain; 13/03/2018 – Luxtera Achieves Record Breaking Optical Performance with New TSV-Enabled Silicon Photonics Platform at TSMC

Lsv Asset Management increased its stake in Matson Inc. (MATX) by 3.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management bought 18,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% . The institutional investor held 486,442 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.56 million, up from 467,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in Matson Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $35.53. About 104,323 shares traded. Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) has risen 16.69% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.69% the S&P500. Some Historical MATX News: 18/04/2018 – Matson Launches New Tahiti Service; 06/03/2018 Matson Analyst Day Scheduled By Seaport for Mar. 13; 26/04/2018 – Matson Announces Quarterly Dividend Of $0.20 Per Share; 01/05/2018 – MATSON 1Q EPS 33C, EST. 23C; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Exits Position in Matson; 01/05/2018 – Matson 1Q EPS 33c; 08/03/2018 – Matson Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for Mar. 15; 26/04/2018 – Matson Names Stanley M. Kuriyama as Lead Independent Director; 21/04/2018 – DJ Matson Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MATX); 01/05/2018 – MATSON 1Q OPER REV. $511.4M, EST. $462.0M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 20 investors sold MATX shares while 59 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 36.34 million shares or 0.98% more from 35.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Metropolitan Life Ins has invested 0.02% in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX). Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX). Becker Cap Mngmt holds 0.03% or 20,000 shares. Ameriprise Inc has 0% invested in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX). Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated holds 0% or 9,246 shares. Gradient Invs Ltd invested in 579 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt owns 486,442 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky owns 14,973 shares. Us Financial Bank De has 0% invested in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) for 760 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability Co stated it has 2.23 million shares. Rk Cap Limited Liability accumulated 151,600 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtn owns 3,522 shares. Tcw Group Inc has invested 0.01% in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 27,937 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 54,902 are held by Great West Life Assurance Company Can.

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68B and $62.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 618,200 shares to 1.47 million shares, valued at $143.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 6,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 462,390 shares, and cut its stake in Mks Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI).

Baillie Gifford & Company, which manages about $91.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ch Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 4.47M shares to 697,517 shares, valued at $60.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atlassian Corp Plc by 97,626 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.51 million shares, and cut its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals.