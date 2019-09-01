Baillie Gifford & Company Lifted Tsmc Adr (TSM) Holding; Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Trimmed Louisiana Pac (LPX) Stake By $14.31 Million

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd decreased Louisiana Pac Corp (LPX) stake by 91.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd sold 596,273 shares as Louisiana Pac Corp (LPX)’s stock rose 5.49%. The Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd holds 54,783 shares with $1.34 million value, down from 651,056 last quarter. Louisiana Pac Corp now has $2.79B valuation. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $24.04. About 2.00 million shares traded or 3.51% up from the average. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) has declined 1.69% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical LPX News: 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC SAYS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $200 MLN – $250 MLN; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC 1Q ADJ. EBITDA CONT OPS $159M, EST. $169.4M; 07/05/2018 – LP Invests $45 Million in Off-site Framing Manufacturer EntekraTM; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q Adj EPS 63c; 17/04/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 4 Yrs; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORP – RECENT RAIL TRANSPORTATION SYSTEM ISSUES IN CANADA , INCREASED INVENTORY, LATE SHIPMENTS NEGATIVELY AFFECTED QTRLY RESULTS; 14/05/2018 – Residential Homebuilder Uses LP® SmartSide® Vertical Siding to Create Seamless Look & Reduce Labor Costs; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 63C, EST. 70C; 24/04/2018 – Washington-Based Remodeler and Homebuilder Updates His Own Home Using LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q EPS 62c

Baillie Gifford & Company increased Tsmc Adr (TSM) stake by 0.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Baillie Gifford & Company acquired 262,174 shares as Tsmc Adr (TSM)’s stock declined 2.72%. The Baillie Gifford & Company holds 26.83 million shares with $1.10 billion value, up from 26.57M last quarter. Tsmc Adr now has $210.11 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $42.63. About 5.38 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 24/04/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Silvaco to Exhibit at TSMC North America Symposium; 08/03/2018 – Scott Howard: Exclusive: US chipmaker GlobalFoundries asks China to probe TSMC- Nikkei Asian Review; 19/03/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC rumored to run at full capacity through H2 after getting 12nm, 16nm process orders from MediaTek, Nvidia; 29/05/2018 – MFS Institutional International Equity Fund Cuts TSMC; 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing on March 27 for “Source/drain regions for high electron; 23/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$306 MLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC cuts 2018 sales target on weak iPhone demand; 06/04/2018 – Chinese bitcoin miner eyes IPO, prefers to list outside mainland; 24/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$306 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Mentor enhances tool portfolio for TSMC 5nm FinFET and 7nm FinFET Plus processes and Wafer-on-Wafer stacking technology

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold LPX shares while 101 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 116.91 million shares or 0.80% less from 117.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Tru Advsrs LP holds 739,656 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Capital Fund Mgmt Sa holds 894,810 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio invested 0% of its portfolio in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Parametric Lc invested 0% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). 89,135 are owned by Chicago Equity Lc. Hsbc Pcl stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Etrade Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.02% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Weiss Multi holds 0.04% or 61,799 shares in its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Corp owns 65,251 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Com owns 9,511 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama invested in 0.02% or 176,248 shares. Sterling Cap Limited Liability stated it has 151,782 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 133,072 shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation invested in 0.01% or 21,524 shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt holds 207,080 shares.

More notable recent Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Note On Louisiana-Pacific Corporation’s (NYSE:LPX) ROE and Debt To Equity – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.6% Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Hurricane Dorian May Generate a Rally in Oriented Strand Board Prices – BMO (OSB) (LPX) – StreetInsider.com” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) A Volatile Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Amgen, Bank of America, Box, Chicoâ€™s FAS, Microsoft, Netflix, NXP, StoneCo, Tiffany and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Baillie Gifford & Company decreased Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) stake by 302,317 shares to 424,845 valued at $78.15M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) stake by 9,109 shares and now owns 1.38M shares. Tal Education Group Adr (NYSE:XRS) was reduced too.