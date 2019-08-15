Baillie Gifford & Company Holding In Banco Macro Adr (BMA) Was Lifted; Kempen Capital Management Trimmed Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD Sponsored Ads (TSM) Position by $3.85 Million; Stock Value Declined

Baillie Gifford & Company increased its stake in Banco Macro Adr (BMA) by 5.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baillie Gifford & Company bought 29,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.58% . The institutional investor held 528,133 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.17M, up from 498,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baillie Gifford & Company who had been investing in Banco Macro Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.22% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $36.08. About 1.45M shares traded or 91.01% up from the average. Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) has declined 0.46% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BMA News: 10/05/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Announces Share Repurchase Program; 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS ISN’T PLANNING ORGANIC EXPANSION PLAN; 15/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO 1Q NET INCOME ARS3.6B, EST. ARS3.27B; 15/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO 1Q EPS ARS5.32; 28/03/2018 Moody’s Rates Banco Macro’s Class C Notes; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Informs the Market of the Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Yr Ended Dec 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS STRONG RETAIL OPERATIONS TO HELP BANCO DE GALICIA Y BUENOS AIRES S.A., BANCO MACRO S.A. WOO CUSTOMERS AS ARGENTINA’S ECONOMY EXPANDS, INCREASES DEMAND FOR LOANS; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. lnforms the Market of the Filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for The Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 16/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S BANCO MACRO SAYS PATAGONIA DEAL IS COMPLETELY DEAD; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s: Argentine banks’ strategies evolving as demand for credit soars and margins narrow

Kempen Capital Management decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd Sponsored Ads (TSM) by 16.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management sold 96,221 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 490,818 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.10M, down from 587,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd Sponsored Ads for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $196.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.37% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $40.43. About 9.48 million shares traded or 17.52% up from the average. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS CAPEX WILL SUPPORT 5-10 PCT GROWTH IN ANNUAL REVENUE IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-TSMC plans to invest $13.5 bln to expand Hsinchu unit – Bloomberg; 19/04/2018 – TSMC cuts 2018 sales target on weak iPhone demand; 26/03/2018 – TSMC AT FULL CAPACITY AS ANDROID CHIP DEMAND RISES: COMM. TIMES; 30/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.02 BLN; 24/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Apple supply chain “taken by surprise”; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Creations Showcases Latest IP Portfolio at TSMC Technology Symposium; 23/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$306 MLN; 26/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS UNIT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$1.9 BLN; 08/03/2018 – GlobalFoundries asks China’s regulators to probe rival TSMC for violating antitrust laws, sources say

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Another Semiconductor Bellwether Points to Chip Strength in the Second Half – Motley Fool” on July 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Intel Gives Chip Stocks Their Third Boost in a Week – Motley Fool” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “StockBeat – Semis Swoon as Huawei Gets Caught Up in US-China Crossfire Again – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chip analyst warns of Taiwan threat – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “TSMC beats Q2 after June strength – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Kempen Capital Management, which manages about $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 21,489 shares to 91,937 shares, valued at $4.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delek Us Hldgs Inc New Com by 99,489 shares in the quarter, for a total of 229,160 shares, and has risen its stake in Redwood Tr Inc Com (NYSE:RWT).

Baillie Gifford & Company, which manages about $91.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pricesmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 15,429 shares to 1.20M shares, valued at $70.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Heico (NYSE:HEI) by 3,989 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 244,021 shares, and cut its stake in Ctrip.Com Intl Sponsored Adr (NASDAQ:CTRP).