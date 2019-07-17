Baillie Gifford & Company Has Trimmed Holding in Seattle Genetics (SGEN) by $2.80 Million; Harvey Partners Decreased Its Interface (TILE) Stake by $435,000 as Valuation Declined

Baillie Gifford & Company decreased its stake in Seattle Genetics (SGEN) by 0.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baillie Gifford & Company sold 38,424 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6.68M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $489.49M, down from 6.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baillie Gifford & Company who had been investing in Seattle Genetics for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $63.11. About 1.33 million shares traded or 69.55% up from the average. Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) has risen 11.13% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.70% the S&P500. Some Historical SGEN News: 20/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics’ Hodgkin’s lymphoma drug gets U.S. approval; 17/05/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS TO REPORT ENFORTUMAB VEDOTIN STUDY DATA; 20/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS REPORTS FDA APPROVAL OF ADCETRIS® (BRENTUXIMAB; 05/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics to Host Conference Call and Webcast Discussion of First Quarter Financial Results on April 26, 2018; 12/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics Highlights Novel Antibody-Drug Conjugate Technologies and Immuno-Oncology Program Advances at the American; 20/03/2018 – FDA hands Seattle Genetics its 5th OK for Adcetris. But can they actually sell it for frontline Hodgkin lymphoma?; 24/04/2018 – ADC Therapeutics’ PBD-based anti-HER2 antibody drug conjugate terminated due to safety; 16/04/2018 – CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS INC – RANDOMIZED, PHASE 2B METRIC STUDY OF GLEMBATUMUMAB VEDOTIN COMPARED TO XELODA FAILED TO MEET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 16/04/2018 – CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS INC – GLEMBATUMUMAB VEDOTIN SAFETY PROFILE WAS CONSISTENT WITH PRIOR EXPERIENCE; 20/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Gets FDA Approval for Adcetris

Harvey Partners Llc decreased its stake in Interface Inc (TILE) by 42.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc sold 29,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.11% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 39,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $597,000, down from 68,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in Interface Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $910.01M market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $15.17. About 423,714 shares traded or 12.51% up from the average. Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) has declined 28.69% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.12% the S&P500. Some Historical TILE News: 25/04/2018 – Interface Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – INTERFACE 1Q EPS 25C, EST. 23C; 25/04/2018 – INTERFACE REAFFIRMS 2018 TARGETS; 25/04/2018 – INTERFACE INC – REAFFIRMS IT IS TARGETING TO ACHIEVE 3 – 5% ORGANIC SALES GROWTH, GROSS PROFIT MARGIN OF 39 – 39.5% IN FY 2018; 21/03/2018 – INTERFACE INC SAYS EXPECTS TO REITERATE FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – DJ Interface Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TILE); 25/04/2018 – Interface 1Q EPS 25c; 14/03/2018 Interface Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Baillie Gifford & Company, which manages about $91.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 17,047 shares to 394,410 shares, valued at $17.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Trade Desk by 47,333 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.29M shares, and has risen its stake in Glaukos Corp.

Analysts await Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.39 earnings per share, down 116.67% or $0.21 from last year’s $-0.18 per share. After $-0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Seattle Genetics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.88% negative EPS growth.

Harvey Partners Llc, which manages about $369.32 million and $60.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) by 188,000 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $2.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.49 earnings per share, up 16.67% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.42 per share. TILE’s profit will be $29.39M for 7.74 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by Interface, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 250.00% EPS growth.