Baillie Gifford & Company Has Upped Coca Cola (KO) Position; Gardner Russo & Gardner Lowered Philip Morris International In (PM) Position By $35.20 Million

Baillie Gifford & Company increased Coca Cola (KO) stake by 7.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Baillie Gifford & Company acquired 71,696 shares as Coca Cola (KO)’s stock rose 8.31%. The Baillie Gifford & Company holds 1.00M shares with $46.86M value, up from 928,369 last quarter. Coca Cola now has $233.00B valuation. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $54.49. About 6.65M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 08/05/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 30/05/2018 – Coca-Cola Co’s Africa distributor to invest $100 mln in Kenya over next 5 years; 12/04/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES ARCA CONTINENTAL’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE; AFFIRMS RATINGS; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s changes Coca-Cola FEMSA’s outlook to stable; affirms ratings; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES NET REVENUE GROWTH 10% – 12% ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020; 20/03/2018 – Fox 35 News: BREAKING: Police are investigating a bomb threat which led to the evacuation of the World of Coca-Cola in downtown; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola CEO says ‘willingness to be bolder’ paid off in first quarter; 29/05/2018 – COCA COLA CO SAYS TO INVEST$1.2 BLN IN ARGENTINA FROM 2019 TO 2021; 30/05/2018 – Arca Continental: Will Invest US$250M for First Coca-Cola Production Plant Built in the U.S. in a Decade; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola sales fizz after reboot of diet brand

Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc decreased Philip Morris International In (PM) stake by 3.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc sold 400,016 shares as Philip Morris International In (PM)’s stock declined 2.53%. The Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc holds 9.62M shares with $850.67M value, down from 10.02M last quarter. Philip Morris International In now has $129.06B valuation. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $82.95. About 3.50M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 18/05/2018 – Government proposal leaves markets gasping — and ltalians vaping; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST; 10/04/2018 – Tobacco giant Philip Morris International received a “buy” rating in new coverage from Deutsche Bank; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q REV. EX. EXCISE TAXES $6.90B, EST. $7.03B; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Marlboro Cigarette Shipments 57.97B; 02/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sales Disappoint as Cigarette Demand Slips Further; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Chesterfield Cigarette Shipment Volume Down Up 20%

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13B for 15.14 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $211,675 was bought by Kunst Michael R..

Among 5 analysts covering Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Philip Morris Intl has $102 highest and $74 lowest target. $96.40’s average target is 16.21% above currents $82.95 stock price. Philip Morris Intl had 15 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. Bank of America upgraded the shares of PM in report on Friday, May 17 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, May 23. The company was maintained on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, July 19 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Sell” on Monday, March 25. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 367,199 shares. Excalibur Mngmt owns 11,190 shares for 0.93% of their portfolio. Chevy Chase Tru Incorporated has invested 0.47% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Burney Company reported 6,162 shares. California-based Fdx Advsr has invested 0.31% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Provident Investment Mgmt Inc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Tompkins Finance stated it has 0.04% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Wealthtrust Axiom Lc owns 2,946 shares. First Personal Fincl stated it has 1,030 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Pathstone Family Office Lc holds 0% or 299 shares. Wallace Cap Mngmt holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 5,209 shares. E&G Ltd Partnership has invested 0.25% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Macquarie Gru Limited stated it has 277,721 shares. Troy Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 9.48% or 2.19 million shares. Bb&T Corporation has 212,077 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bokf Na invested in 0.44% or 394,848 shares. Raymond James And Associate owns 6.63 million shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. Arrowmark Colorado Holdg Limited Liability Corporation invested in 6,286 shares or 0% of the stock. First National Bank & Trust Of Mount Dora Trust Inv accumulated 29,784 shares. Evanson Asset Mgmt has 8,524 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Rmsincerbeaux Cap holds 1.45% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 38,390 shares. D E Shaw reported 167,679 shares stake. Counselors holds 244,462 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3.41 million shares. Gulf Bancshares (Uk) stated it has 0.78% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Moreover, Lincoln Natl has 0.07% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd invested in 8,505 shares. Pinebridge Invs Lp invested 0.14% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 882,336 were accumulated by Bb&T Corp. Wesbanco Retail Bank owns 382,984 shares or 0.9% of their US portfolio.

Baillie Gifford & Company decreased Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 128,223 shares to 4.41 million valued at $7.85 billion in 2019Q1. It also reduced Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) stake by 3,580 shares and now owns 501,078 shares. Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) was reduced too.

