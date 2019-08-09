Baillie Gifford & Company Has Increased Its Holding in Fastenal (FAST) by $2.50 Million as Shares Declined; Focused Wealth Management Has Trimmed Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) Holding by $458,328

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) by 94.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc sold 57,291 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.17% . The institutional investor held 3,588 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29,000, down from 60,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Deutsche Bank Ag for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $7.51. About 2.72M shares traded. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) has declined 38.94% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.94% the S&P500. Some Historical DB News: 27/03/2018 – Deutsche Bank’s CEO is reportedly on his way out; 14/03/2018 – 95UL: Deutsche Bank AG: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 26/03/2018 – Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited webcast presentation now available for on-demand viewing: dbVlC – Deutsche Bank ADR Virtual Investor Conference; 27/04/2018 – SKF SKFb.ST : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SEK 220 FROM SEK 210; 18/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank Supervisory Board Call Scheduled for Wednesday; 09/04/2018 – Market Talk Roundup: Market Welcomes New Deutsche Bank CEO But Questions Remain; 26/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK AG DBKGn.DE – BANK WILL REMAIN COMMITTED TO OFFERING GLOBAL INDUSTRY EXPERTISE TO CORPORATES, FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS AND FINANCIAL SPONSORS WHOSE ACTIVITIES ARE CLOSELY ALIGNED WITH…; 23/04/2018 – HNA trims Deutsche Bank stake amid questions over future; 20/04/2018 – MULTIPLE DEUTSCHE BANK SUPERVISORY BOARD MEMBERS CAST “NO” VOTES IN APRIL 8 MEETING TO RESHUFFLE MANAGEMENT; 08/05/2018 – Nabriva Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow

Baillie Gifford & Company increased its stake in Fastenal (FAST) by 3.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baillie Gifford & Company bought 39,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 1.09M shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.96M, up from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baillie Gifford & Company who had been investing in Fastenal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $29.62. About 1.39M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Sees 2018 Net Capital Expenditures About $149M; 06/03/2018 – FASTENAL FEB. NET SALES UP 14.8%; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Company to Host Investor Presentation; 06/03/2018 FASTENAL FEB. DAILY SALES UP 14.8%; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q EPS 61c; 09/05/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Fastenal Co expected to post earnings of 61 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Accounts Receivable Up 19.8%; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Inventories Up 12.7%; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Company Announces Cash Dividend

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jnba Fincl Advisors holds 4,576 shares. Penobscot Investment Communications owns 4,450 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Chilton Invest Limited Com has 26,073 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Cwm Lc reported 0% stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 407,300 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Linscomb & Williams Inc accumulated 4,764 shares. First Advsrs Lp accumulated 881,249 shares. Amalgamated National Bank stated it has 43,124 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Telemus Capital Limited Liability Corporation owns 20,101 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc stated it has 6,489 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Us Bancorp De has 0.08% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Grandeur Peak Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2.07% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Bartlett And Co Limited Liability Co invested in 20 shares. Franklin Res Inc reported 161,760 shares. Alta Cap Management Limited Liability holds 8,988 shares.

Baillie Gifford & Company, which manages about $91.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) by 6,151 shares to 1.72 million shares, valued at $189.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ferrari Nv by 155,531 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14.13 million shares, and cut its stake in Ryanair Adr.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 2 sales for $2.97 million activity. On Thursday, August 1 Johnson Daniel L. bought $76,218 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 2,500 shares. Shares for $2.49M were sold by Hein LeLand J on Tuesday, February 12. The insider Lisowski Sheryl Ann sold 10,000 shares worth $624,999.

Focused Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $364.20 million and $330.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 55,610 shares to 257,661 shares, valued at $2.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (ITR) by 493,111 shares in the quarter, for a total of 496,111 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GMM).