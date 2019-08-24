Baillie Gifford & Company Has Boosted Its Position in Ipg Photonics (IPGP) as Stock Declined; Eidelman Virant Capital Has Upped Its Churchill Downs (CHDN) Stake by $5.70 Million; Stock Price Rose

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 240.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital bought 63,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 89,660 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.09M, up from 26,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $121.29. About 223,266 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 01/05/2018 – Ram Showcases Limited-edition 2019 Ram 1500 Kentucky Derby Truck at the 144th ‘Run for the Roses®’ as Brand Continues its ‘Off; 24/04/2018 – Churchill Downs Announces Alex Rankin as Chairman and Karole Lloyd as a New Board Member; 25/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.09, EST. 94C; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS REPORTS PACT WITH GOLDEN NUGGET TO ENTER NEW JE; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – PARTNERSHIP WILL ENABLE CDI TO ENTER MISSISSIPPI FOR SPORTS WAGERING; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ISSUANCE OF REQUEST EXTENDS WAITING PERIOD UNDER HSR ACT UNTIL 30 DAYS AFTER CO, CDI SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLY WITH REQUEST; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs will team up with Golden Nugget Atlantic City to get into NJ’s legal sports betting and online gaming markets; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – PENDING TRANSACTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO CLOSE DURING SECOND HALF OF 2018; 02/05/2018 – How Churchill Downs CEO stopped sale of Kentucky Derby; 15/05/2018 – SOROS REDUCED TIVO, CRC, LIVN, CHDN, TTWO IN 1Q: 13F

Baillie Gifford & Company increased its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (IPGP) by 4.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baillie Gifford & Company bought 12,007 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.31% . The institutional investor held 276,383 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.95 million, up from 264,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baillie Gifford & Company who had been investing in Ipg Photonics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.19% or $6.47 during the last trading session, reaching $118.26. About 518,498 shares traded or 2.63% up from the average. IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) has declined 41.59% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IPGP News: 01/05/2018 – IPG Photonics 1Q EPS $1.93; 16/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 07/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Benchmark for May. 14; 12/04/2018 – Agency Spy: Initiative L.A. Wins Amazon Studios Media Business as IPG Consolidates the Larger Amazon Account; 14/05/2018 – IPG Photonics at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Today; 05/03/2018 IPG Photonics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Sees 2Q EPS $2.05-EPS $2.35; 01/05/2018 – IPG Photonics 1Q Rev $359.9M; 21/04/2018 – DJ IPG Photonics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IPGP); 16/05/2018 – IPG Photonics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $85,219 activity.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.51 million activity.

