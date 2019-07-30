Baillie Gifford & Company Cut First Republic Bank (FRC) Stake by $2.69 Million; Csx Corp. (CSX) Valuation Rose While Decatur Capital Management Cut by $2.67 Million Its Holding

Baillie Gifford & Company decreased its stake in First Republic Bank (FRC) by 0.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baillie Gifford & Company sold 26,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6.68M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $671.19 million, down from 6.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baillie Gifford & Company who had been investing in First Republic Bank for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $100.2. About 712,217 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 2.16% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.27% the S&P500.

Decatur Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Csx Corp. (CSX) by 22.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Decatur Capital Management Inc sold 36,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 123,625 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.25M, down from 159,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Csx Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $70.21. About 4.07M shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 23.04% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 25/04/2018 – CSX Employee Recognized with Industry Award for Environmental Excellence; 02/04/2018 – NorthJersey.com: Dumont administrator Thomas Richards on a mission to safeguard CSX rails; 16/03/2018 – More than 100 ex-employees sue CSX after being fired or suspended for taking family medical leave; 23/04/2018 – CSX Announces Operating Management Changes; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q REV. $2.88B, EST. $2.79B; 14/05/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 23/04/2018 – DJ CSX Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSX); 23/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Executive Officer to Address Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 16/05/2018 – CSX at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference May 23; 17/04/2018 – CSX HAD EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 23.8% IN 1Q

Analysts await CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, down 3.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.05 per share. CSX’s profit will be $806.16M for 17.38 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by CSX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.48% negative EPS growth.

Decatur Capital Management Inc, which manages about $528.00 million and $517.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 18,183 shares to 90,039 shares, valued at $10.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) by 38,866 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,266 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Analysts await First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.23 EPS, up 3.36% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.19 per share. FRC’s profit will be $205.66M for 20.37 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by First Republic Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.