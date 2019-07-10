Baillie Gifford & Company Has Cut Its Waters (WAT) Holding; Crane Co Has 1.15 Sentiment

Crane Co (CR) investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.05, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 142 investment professionals increased or opened new positions, while 123 sold and trimmed holdings in Crane Co. The investment professionals in our database now have: 36.61 million shares, down from 37.08 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Crane Co in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 28 Reduced: 95 Increased: 97 New Position: 45.

Baillie Gifford & Company decreased Waters (WAT) stake by 0.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Baillie Gifford & Company sold 10,857 shares as Waters (WAT)’s stock declined 11.28%. The Baillie Gifford & Company holds 2.50 million shares with $629.52 million value, down from 2.51M last quarter. Waters now has $15.08 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $216.99. About 572,204 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 5.50% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 01/05/2018 – Waters Corporation Presentation at the Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference to Be Webcast Live; 11/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters: Mulvaney’s Presence at the Consumer Bureau Compromises Independence of the Agency; 10/04/2018 – Waters Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.59; 11/04/2018 – US House of Reps: April 11, 2018 3:16:22 P.M. Ms. Waters, Maxine moved to recommit with instructions to the Committee on; 09/04/2018 – Citla Energy Wins Fourth Hydrocarbon Exploration and Production Contract in Mexican Shallow Waters; 10/03/2018 – TRUMP: DEMOCRATIC REP MAXINE WATERS `VERY LOW IQ INDIVIDUAL’; 13/04/2018 – US House of Reps: April 13, 2018 9:01:33 A.M. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE – The Chair designated Ms. Maxine Waters of CA to lead the; 26/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Leads Call to Increase FY 2019 Funding for Federal Housing Programs; 06/04/2018 – SOLSTAD FARSTAD ASA SOFF.OL – BOTH VESSELS WILL OPERATE IN AUSTRALIAN WATERS ON ICHTHYS LNG PROJECT

Dudley & Shanley Inc. holds 4.03% of its portfolio in Crane Co. for 184,102 shares. Southernsun Asset Management Llc owns 417,244 shares or 2.53% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Broadview Advisors Llc has 1.61% invested in the company for 69,850 shares. The Florida-based Wilen Investment Management Corp. has invested 1.59% in the stock. Gamco Investors Inc. Et Al, a New York-based fund reported 2.09 million shares.

The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $82.97. About 192,904 shares traded. Crane Co. (CR) has declined 0.71% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CR News: 23/04/2018 – Crane Co Raises 2018 EPS Vie; 29/05/2018 – Crane Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for Jun. 5-6; 23/04/2018 – CRANE BOOSTS YR ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Crane May Face Pressure, Machinery Down This Quarter; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co 1Q Net $68.7M; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Crane May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO – FLUID HANDLING ORDER BACKLOG WAS $281 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, $262 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.45 TO $5.65 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 24/04/2018 – Crane Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Correct: Crane Co Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.45-Adj EPS $5.65

Analysts await Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $1.55 EPS, up 9.93% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.41 per share. CR’s profit will be $92.83 million for 13.38 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Crane Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.90% EPS growth.

More notable recent Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out Crane (NYSE:CR) Before It’s Too Late – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Crane Co. (CR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Crane Raises Acquisition Offer For Circor – Benzinga” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Crane Co. (CR) Commences Tender Offer to Acquire All Outstanding Shares of CIRCOR (CIR) for $45 Per Share – StreetInsider.com” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Lower Start On Wall Street – benzinga.com” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Crane Co. manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.97 billion. The companyÂ’s Fluid Handling segment provides process valves and related products, such as on/off valves and related products for critical and demanding applications in the chemical, gas and oil, power, non-residential construction, and general industrial end markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets. It has a 14.48 P/E ratio. This segment offers its products under the Crane, Saunders, Jenkins, Pacific, Xomox, Krombach, DEPA, ELRO, REVO, Flowseal, Centerline, Resistoflex, Duochek, Barksdale, WTA, Deming, Weinman, Burks, and Barnes trade names.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 insider sales for $27.88 million activity. Shares for $5.25M were sold by King Ian. Harrington Michael C also sold $5.26M worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) shares. Rae Elizabeth B also sold $2.51 million worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) on Tuesday, February 5. SALICE THOMAS P sold 2,000 shares worth $463,180. Shares for $6.28M were sold by BEAUDOUIN MARK T on Friday, January 25. Kelly Terrence P sold 2,942 shares worth $673,571. 10,000 shares were sold by SILVEIRA MICHAEL F, worth $2.33 million on Tuesday, February 12.

More notable recent Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Waters Corporation (WAT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Waters: Q1 Sales Disappoint, So Put Buying Plans On Hold – Seeking Alpha” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Fastenal Company (FAST) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Waters Corporation Q2 2019 Financial Results Webcast Invitation – Benzinga” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Baillie Gifford & Company increased Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 9,336 shares to 139,347 valued at $26.47M in 2019Q1. It also upped Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) stake by 10,144 shares and now owns 13.24M shares. Terraform Power was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Inv Et Al has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Farmers & Merchants Inc owns 41 shares. Cetera Advisor Limited Liability reported 0.02% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). First Personal Serv holds 0.2% or 2,568 shares in its portfolio. 6,778 are held by Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Com. Renaissance Tech Ltd Com reported 0.13% stake. Bamco holds 115,746 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 651 shares stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.02% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Violich Mngmt owns 1,400 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Cibc Asset owns 0.01% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 7,075 shares. Savant Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1,026 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Connecticut-based Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct has invested 0.08% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Allstate Corporation stated it has 1,636 shares. Smithfield Trust Comm holds 0.01% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) or 492 shares.