Baillie Gifford & Company Cut Its 58.Com Adr (WUBA) Stake; Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CUF.UN) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Baillie Gifford & Company decreased 58.Com Inc Adr (WUBA) stake by 0.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Baillie Gifford & Company sold 27,436 shares as 58.Com Inc Adr (WUBA)’s stock declined 20.77%. The Baillie Gifford & Company holds 4.78M shares with $313.66 million value, down from 4.80 million last quarter. 58.Com Inc Adr now has $7.97 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.92% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $53.57. About 659,154 shares traded. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 15.08% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WUBA News: 07/03/2018 – 58.COM 4Q REV. $423.1M, EST. $408.6M; 07/03/2018 58.COM 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 56C, EST. 26C; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM SEES REV. FOR 1Q RMB2.29B- RMB2.39B; 09/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N : BENCHMARK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 10/05/2018 – finzine: $WUBA $MS Jeneration Capital Raising New $800 Million Fund, Sources Say via; 23/05/2018 – Correct: 58.com 1Q Rev $393M; 23/05/2018 – 58.com 1Q Rev $2.47B

Among 3 analysts covering Cominar Real Estate (TSE:CUF.UN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Cominar Real Estate has $14 highest and $12.25 lowest target. $13.25’s average target is 6.17% above currents $12.48 stock price. Cominar Real Estate had 3 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by IBC. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by Scotia Capital with “Hold”. BMO Capital Markets maintained Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CUF.UN) on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. See Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CUF.UN) latest ratings:

11/03/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $12.25 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $13.5 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: IBC Rating: Buy New Target: $14 Upgrade

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and management of commercial real estate properties in the province of Quebec. The company has market cap of $2.27 billion. As of May 18, 2006, its portfolio comprised 129 properties in the Greater Montreal and Quebec City areas, consisting of 14 office, 28 retail, and 87 industrial and mixed-use buildings representing approximately 9.7 million square feet of leasable area in the Montreal and Quebec City regions. It currently has negative earnings.

The stock increased 0.81% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $12.48. About 212,591 shares traded. Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CUF.UN) has 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering 58com Inc (NYSE:WUBA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. 58com Inc has $84 highest and $66.4000 lowest target. $78.35’s average target is 46.26% above currents $53.57 stock price. 58com Inc had 9 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by Benchmark. CLSA maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 1 report. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy”.