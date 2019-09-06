Baillie Gifford & Company Maintains Position in Icici Bank Adr (IBN); Citadel Advisors Has Raised Its Rogers (Put) (ROG) Position by $3.07 Million

Baillie Gifford & Company increased its stake in Icici Bank Adr (IBN) by 0.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baillie Gifford & Company bought 157,098 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 62.00 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $710.49 million, up from 61.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baillie Gifford & Company who had been investing in Icici Bank Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $10.66. About 8.57 million shares traded or 46.09% up from the average. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 30/05/2018 – India’s ICICI Bank to probe allegations against CEO; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ICICI Bank scraps proposal to sell home finance unit – The Hindu; 25/04/2018 – ICICI LOMBARD GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY LTD ICIL.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 2.50 RUPEES PER SHARE; 23/05/2018 – ICICI BANK – ICICI BANK LTD REPLY TO CLARIFICATION SOUGHT BY E; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK 4Q PROVISIONS 66.3B RUPEES; 06/05/2018 – New Indian Exprs: ICICI Bank board to meet tomorrow; CEO loan issue may come up; 12/04/2018 – BRIEF-India’s SEBI Initiates Probe Into Alleged Corporate Governance Breaches At ICICI Bank – ET Now Citing; 12/04/2018 – ICICI loan enquiry: IT sends second notice; CBI questions 2 executives; 02/04/2018 – ICICI BANK GOT NO COMMUNICATION FROM ED ON LOAN TO VIDEOCON; 25/03/2018 – ICICI PRUDENTIAL BUYS 7.60% OF SV CREDITLINE

Citadel Advisors Llc increased its stake in Rogers Corp (Put) (ROG) by 255.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc bought 19,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.85% . The hedge fund held 27,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29M, up from 7,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Rogers Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.55B market cap company. The stock increased 3.04% or $4.05 during the last trading session, reaching $137.17. About 259,827 shares traded or 48.62% up from the average. Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) has risen 29.19% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ROG News: 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corporation Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS OF $1.48 PER DILUTED SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2Q EPS $1.10-EPS $1.25; 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corp.: Janice E. Stipp to Retire as Finance Chief, Effective May 16; 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corp. Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2018 Full Year Effective Tax Rate to be 24-26%; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP QTRLY EARNINGS OF $1.40 PER DILUTED SHARE; 16/03/2018 Rogers Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP QTRLY NET SALES OF $214.6 MLN, UP 5.3%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rogers Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROG)

Baillie Gifford & Company, which manages about $91.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jd.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 627,155 shares to 9.25 million shares, valued at $278.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bluebird Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 50,022 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.48M shares, and cut its stake in Wabtec (NYSE:WAB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold ROG shares while 48 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 16.27 million shares or 2.10% less from 16.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Polar Asset Mgmt Partners has invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) for 974 shares. Yorktown & holds 1,940 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc stated it has 0.01% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 11,919 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Carnegie Asset Mgmt Limited holds 4,000 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa owns 37,600 shares. Fort Washington Advsr Oh has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). D E Shaw & Company has invested 0% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Captrust Financial owns 0% invested in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) for 18 shares. Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation accumulated 225,283 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). 24,571 were accumulated by Great West Life Assurance Can. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gp Llc holds 0.6% or 381,367 shares in its portfolio.